Bluefield man killed in fatal Tazewell County crash

A Bluefield, Virginia, man was killed Saturday in a two-vehicle crash in Tazewell County.

Jackson F. Spencer, 19, of Bluefield, Virginia, died Monday at Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

According to a press release from the Virginia State Police, the 2012 Honda CRV driven by Jackson was traveling west in the eastbound lane in the 38700 block of Route 460 at 6:31 a.m. Saturday when he collided with a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Marcus Blake A. Smith, 22, of Richlands, Virginia.

Jackson was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the incident, according to the press release.

Smith was also transported for medical treatment of serious injuries. He was wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.