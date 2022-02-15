 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bluefield man killed in fatal Tazewell County crash

  • Updated
  • 0

A Bluefield, Virginia, man was killed Saturday in a two-vehicle crash in Tazewell County.

Jackson F. Spencer, 19, of Bluefield, Virginia, died Monday at Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

According to a press release from the Virginia State Police, the 2012 Honda CRV driven by Jackson was traveling west in the eastbound lane in the 38700 block of Route 460 at 6:31 a.m. Saturday when he collided with a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Marcus Blake A. Smith, 22, of Richlands, Virginia.

Jackson was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the incident, according to the press release.

Smith was also transported for medical treatment of serious injuries. He was wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.

BHC logo rectangle
0 Comments

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden says Russian invasion 'distinctly possible'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts