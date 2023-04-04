ABINGDON, Va. — Authorities in Washington County, Virginia, were actively searching on Tuesday for Thomas Farnham Stone, 33, of Bristol, Virginia.

Stone is wanted in relation to a shooting incident that occurred during Tuesday’s early morning hours in the Brumley Gap community of Washington County, Virginia, according to a statement from the Washington County Sheriff's Office..

Law enforcement agencies were searching for Stone near the areas of Chip Ridge Road and Rich Valley Road in Washington County, after Stone fled from deputies on an ATV.

Stone is described as a white male with blue eyes and brown hair. He is 5’6” tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds. He has a goatee and tattoos on both arms. Stone was last seen wearing denim pants, a dark brown coat and brown boots.

The Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office is working with assistance from the Virginia State Police, Virginia Conservation Police, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Anyone with any information about Stone’s whereabouts should not approach him and should immediately contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 276-676-6000.