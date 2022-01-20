 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Abingdon man killed in single-vehicle crash

An Abingdon, Virginia, man was killed in a single-car accident Wednesday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Virginia State Police, Robert C. Garrett, 44, died at the scene of the accident on Enterprise Road on Wednesday at approximately 2:54 p.m.

Garrett was driving a 2005 Jeep Liberty east on Enterprise Road, a quarter-mile east of I-81. According to the release, he ran off the left side of the road before striking an embankment and a fire hydrant and overturning.

The release stated Garrett was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.

