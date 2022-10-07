Abingdon man found with drugs, firearms

An Abingdon, Virginia man was arrested Wednesday and charged assaulting a law enforcement officer after searches of his apartment and two storage units found a significant amount of illegal narcotics and numerous guns.

According to a press release from the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office, Donald Allen Edwards is currently being held at the Southwest Regional Jail Authority without bond after members of the Holston River Regional Drug Task Force executed federal search warrants on Edwards, his residence and two storage units.

Edwards was arrested at the Federal Probation Office in Abingdon after a search of Edwards and his vehicle. He was charged with assault of a federal law enforcement officer at the time of his arrest.

The press release said Edwards has been the subject of a three-month surveillance operation.

The searches revealed fentanyl and heroin powder, marijuana and cocaine. In addition, Edwards was found to have nine semi-automatic pistols, four semi-automatic rifles, three suppressors, a revolver and 500 rounds of ammunition.

Authorities anticipate further narcotics trafficking and firearms charges to be applied in this case.