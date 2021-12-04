Crash kills one in Buchanan County

VANSANT, Va. — A Vansant man died Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash in Buchanan County.
The Virginia State Police said Joshua M. Campbell, 48, was driving east in a Ford F-150 on U.S. Highway 460 when it ran off the right side of the road, traveled through a grassy lot and struck a concrete wall.
Campbell was taken to Buchanan General Hospital, where he later died. The crash remains under investigation, the VSP said.
