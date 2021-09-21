COVID surge ramping up pressures on health care workers

Aliese Harrison, a 23-year nursing veteran who works in the Johnston Memorial ICU cried as she related the story of a patient she began taking care of this week.

“Monday, I had a 40-something-year-old, big man grip my hand and squeeze it so hard that it hurt and tell me how afraid he was,” Harrison said. “We were about to intubate him, and we tried to explain everything. He wanted to know how long he would be down, and the doctor said at least a week, probably two maybe three. What a scary thing to hear. This person has children and a wife. All I can do is tell him I’ll do the best I can do for him.

“We got him stable, and I had to call his wife, because she can’t be there, and explain to her and she’s crying the whole time. This is going on and on and on and it is taxing and we are exhausted, but we are going to keep on doing it,” Harrison said.

Harrison said she and her family continue taking precautions not to contract the virus, wearing masks when going out, using hand sanitizer regularly and getting vaccinated. Harrison said every patient she has taken care of during this current surge is unvaccinated, and it is frustrating to see people outside the hospital act as if nothing is happening.