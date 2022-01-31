COVID rates slow by 5% in SW Va.

The rate of new cases of COVID-19 slowed about 5% last week to close out a record-smashing month in Southwest Virginia.

More than 4,100 new cases of the coronavirus were reported during the final seven days of January across the 10 counties and two cities of far Southwest Virginia. That represents a 4.8% decline compared to the peak week of 4,320 reported Jan. 18-24, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

For the month, Southwest Virginia reported 16,323 new cases of COVID-19, as part of a surge fueled by the omicron variant, or more than four times the total number of cases reported in December.

Four localities reported new record totals during the final week of the month, as Tazewell County reported 547 new cases, up 10 from the prior record, Wise County had 540 — over 100 more than its prior high mark — Lee County had 388, and Dickenson County had 164 during the past week.

For the month, Washington County reported nearly 3,000 cases of COVID-19, compared to 965 for the month of December. Wise County had more than 1,900 new cases compared to 670 in December, and Smyth County reported more than 1,600 compared to about 460 the month prior.

The city of Bristol reported 1,134 cases of COVID-19 compared to 297 in December.

Concurrently, most Southwest localities reported a modest decline in their seven-day testing positivity average rates. Bristol, for example, fell from 46.4% to 41.6% during the past week, Washington County went from 41% to 38.5%, and Smyth County declined from 34.2% to 25.1% during the week of Jan. 23-29, compared to Jan. 16-22, according to VDH.

Four localities reported higher testing positivity, which equates to higher levels of community transmission. Scott County soared to 48.7%, up from 42% the week prior, and Lee County climbed more than five percentage points to 30.2%, Gains in Dickenson and Wise counties were more modest.

Southwest Virginia still has the highest transmission rate in Virginia at 32.6%, which is more than 10 percentage points higher than the state average of 22.2%. The local rate is actually higher because VDH includes Roanoke, Danville and much of Southside Virginia in its Southwest calculations.

Ballad Health System reported a single-day record of 443 inpatients at its hospitals in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest on Monday, up from 422 last Friday. The prior single-day record was 438 reported last Thursday. The system has been treating about 300 additional patients at home through its Safe at Home program.

Ballad reported 91 patients in its intensive care units, the most since late September 2021, with 59 on ventilators. There were six pediatric cases Monday.

