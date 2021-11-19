COVID cases up 41% in SW Va. in past week

New cases of COVID-19 rose 41% across Southwest Virginia during the past week after weeks of steady declines.

There were 872 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in the 10 counties and two cities of far Southwest Virginia during the past seven days, according to the Virginia Department of Health. That is up from 616 the week before and 594 the week before that.

While new cases in Bristol remained flat, Washington County reported 88 new cases, an increase of 17 compared to the prior week. The sharpest increase occurred in Scott County, which had 108 new cases over the past seven days compared to 34 new cases the week prior.

Dickenson County reported 76 new cases, up from 45 the week prior, Tazewell County reported a 44-case increase, and Wythe County had 30 more new cases than the week before, state figures show.

Additionally, the seven-day average testing positivity rate rose several percentage points in many localities. The city of Norton’s test rate was 15.1% on Thursday. Buchanan County was at 12.9% on Thursday, and Tazewell County was at 11.3%. Scott County’s prior testing percentage was 13.7%, but it declined to 9.5% during the past week.