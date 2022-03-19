COVID cases surged during pandemic's second year

For all of the havoc COVID-19 wreaked during its first swing through this region, the pandemic’s second year brought a stunning 100% increase in new infections, 24% more deaths and record hospitalizations — despite the widespread availability of vaccines.

The first local case of COVID-19 was diagnosed March 10, 2020, in Sullivan County, and, over the year that followed, more than 87,000 residents of 10 Northeast Tennessee counties and 10 counties and two cities of Southwest Virginia caught the virus, while more than 1,900 lost their lives.

In its second year, from March 12, 2021, through March 12, 2022, the region diagnosed more than 176,000 additional cases, thousands were hospitalized and over 2,300 more people died — all in a region of less than 1 million residents.

Populous Sullivan and Washington counties in Tennessee were again hardest hit, with more than 56,000 combined cases of the novel coronavirus and more than 650 combined deaths from the disease, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

Overall, Northeast Tennessee reported more than 119,000 cases during the past year, an 88.5% increase compared to 63,000 during the pandemic’s first year. There were 1,635 COVID deaths across Northeast Tennessee during the past 12 months, compared to 1,275 in 2020-21, a 28% increase.

Sullivan and Hawkins counties each saw 109% increases in case levels while cases in Washington County Tennessee rose 96%. Only Johnson and Hamblen counties reported case increases of less than 50% each, according to TDH.

Hawkins County saw the highest rate of death increase — a 99% increase — from 100 in 2020-21 to 199 in 2021-22. Carter, Hamblen, Hancock, Unicoi and Washington counties in Tennessee saw no or single digit increases in the numbers of deaths.

Northeast Tennessee experienced a 72% increase in hospitalizations, with more than 3,500 spending time in the hospital due to COVID during the past year, compared to 2,032 in 2020-21.

Southwest Virginia cities and counties reported more than 1,500 hospitalizations in 2020-21. The Virginia Department of Health no longer provides hospitalizations by locality, but the three health districts serving far Southwest Virginia did report nearly 2,500 hospitalizations during the period from March 2021 to March 2022.

Southwest Virginia was especially hard-hit by the delta and later omicron variants, piling up more than 57,500 cases during the past year, a 130% increase compared to less than 25,000 in the first year of the pandemic, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Seven Southwest Virginia localities saw increases greater than the regional average — ranging from a 141% increase in Smyth County to a 176% rise in Dickenson County to the city of Norton, which saw cases rise 336%, from 242 in 2020-21 to 1,055 this past 12 months.

Cases in the city of Bristol increased 153.6% last year, compared to the prior year, from 1,235 to 3,133, VDH figures show.

Deaths in Southwest Virginia increased 21.4%, from 631 to 766. For the second straight year, Washington County was the only Southwest Virginia locality topping 100 COVID deaths, registering 106. Tazewell County had 97 — a 56% jump — and Wise County had 95, a 2% increase.

Norton was again atop the statistical list with a 168% rise — from six deaths the prior year to 16 in 2021-22. Dickenson and Russell counties also marked significant increases, of 113% and 94%, respectively, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

There were 45 deaths in the city of Bristol in 2021-22, a 55% increase over the 29 reported the prior year.

A year of surges

The past year was one of COVID surges. On the heels of a deadly winter surge that extended from Thanksgiving 2020 throughout January 2021, the UK variant B.1.1.7., reached the region in March and April. Cases and hospitalizations rose quickly but declined sharply. Case counts diminished during the summer and schools prepared to operate with some normalcy.

However, the highly contagious delta variant first appeared in this region in July and by August was raging.

Last August, with inpatient levels approaching a record 400, the health system issued crisis staffing plans which would employ triage teams to assess the flood of patients coming to the hospitals and allocating available resources — fearing the system might run out of beds capacity, ventilators or medications with which to treat them.

Inpatient levels failed to reach the projected 500 to 600 and those emergency plans were never enacted.

As case and hospitalization rates soared, some schools closed temporarily or imposed mask and other mitigation requirements. Delta, rather than subsiding, continued infecting the region throughout the fall and surged again during the holidays.

The arrival of the highly transmissible omicron variant around Christmas sparked record numbers of new cases, another new hospitalization record and all-time record positivity rates. While new case rates continued subsiding over the past month, omicron remains in the region, weeks after the surge ended. This past week Ballad Health was still treating more than 120 inpatients plus another 40 at home despite four successive weeks of sharp declines in new cases.

Eric Deaton, Ballad Health System’s chief operating officer and the leader of its corporate emergency operations center, overseeing its response to the coronavirus, reflected on the past year.

“I think the first year of this was about learning. This past year was challenging, but we also learned an awful lot during the previous year so we were able to manage things better than in the year before,” Deaton said, adding there was one major surprise.

“We were anticipating seeing a real drop in cases because the vaccine had just come out. We were expecting people to take the vaccine, and a lot of people were taking vaccine then it got in the middle of the political arena, unfortunately,” he said.

The reality is half of this region’s residents remain unvaccinated, two years into the pandemic — a fact that is clearly responsible for the large numbers of hospitalized people. Since last July, Ballad tracked inpatient vaccination status and consistently at least 80% of all inpatients and 90% or more of the most serious of all hospitalized cases were unvaccinated.

“I’m really proud of the strength our team members had through this fall and winter. They were very stressed — especially our frontline team members — but the resiliency and the strength that they showed is just remarkable,” Deaton said.

Ballad has also dealt with a nursing shortage, compounded by sometimes hundreds of employees missing work because they were infected with the virus, regardless of vaccination status.

“There was an overlap between the delta and omicron variants where a lot of our team members got infected with COVID, and we had fewer mitigation strategies in the community so there was a widespread number of cases,” Deaton said. “We (the region) got up to 15,000 or more cases in one week. When you have that many cases and you’re a health care employee, you’re right in the middle of it and more susceptible to contracting COVID. It was a hard hit for us, but their resiliency and strength through that was pretty amazing.”

Safe at Home

An invention in the second year was a program called Safe at Home that Ballad credits with preserving valuable hospital capacity when it appeared its facilities might become overrun.

Patients who were positive for COVID-19 but were in otherwise good health and displayed less severe symptoms were sent home with an oxygen monitor and other technology, remaining in regular communication with health care providers.

To date, Ballad has treated more than 6,000 patients through Safe at Home, including more than 40 this past week. Under the program, a nurse speaks with each patient at least once per day to check on their symptoms and status, Deaton said.

One nurse could work with about 30 patients, so about eight nurses could manage some of the largest days of the program — which would have required substantially more resources had all or most of those patients been hospitalized.

“I think our Safe at Home program that we implemented in the second year really protected and created a lot of capacity in the hospital. Innovation comes from these types of things,” Deaton said. “At one time we had over 250 people being cared for through Safe at Home. That was a great opportunity for us to care for people. That was incredibly important.”

It didn’t generate much in the way of revenue.

“One thing people don’t know about that program, we were not reimbursed by Medicare or any insurance company for any of that. It’s not something we could bill for because it was done telephonically. We would reach patients and talk to them on a daily basis. You have to have a physician directly involved for it to be billable. We had physicians overseeing that program, but nurses did the calling,” Deaton said. “Some of those phone calls were as much a comfort as anything. Sometimes patients just wanted someone to talk to and tell them things were going to be OK.”

Deaton said it was an invaluable part of the system’s strategy and especially important when inpatient census reached record levels.

“It created capacity in our hospitals, lessened some of the pressure that was going on with our patients in the ER and patients in the hospital. It would have overwhelmed the system if we had not had that in place.”

Monoclonal antibodies

Another program that Ballad and many patients took advantage of was the use of monoclonal antibodies — an intravenous outpatient medical treatment which proved highly effective in treating some forms of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19, especially the delta variant.

Deaton said the antibody treatment was “very, very effective for patients” and was administered outside the hospital setting, which also greatly aided in preserving hospital capacity for the sickest patients.

Ballad and other area providers administered thousands of doses of the antibodies — particularly during the second half of 2021. Demand often outpaced supply and the CDC later withdrew some antibody treatments, saying they had proven ineffective against the omicron variant.

Looking forward

More than two years since the pandemic’s first case was registered locally, the region continues to deal with hundreds of new cases each week, Ballad was treating more than 100 patients in its hospitals last week and testing positivity rates remain higher locally than state and national averages.

“I think we’ll always maintain some number of patients. I don’t know what that number is,” Deaton said. “We’re all surprised how long this has lasted, but it does look like now it is tailing off. We had 135 inpatients (March 15) which is drastically lower than just 45 days ago.”

Ballad reported 119 inpatients on Thursday, with 22 of 24 ICU patients on ventilators.

“You look at the projections, and they continue to drop over the coming weeks and could get down below 100 inpatients by early April. But we still have some disease in the area, and we’ll continue to see that for awhile,” Deaton said.

