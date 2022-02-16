COVID cases are down 27%; community spread is still high

New cases of COVID-19 fell 27% across Southwest Virginia for the second consecutive week, but the region continues to have Virginia’s highest rate of community spread — nearly double the rest of the state.

New cases declined across all 10 counties and two cities of far Southwest Virginia, finishing the week of Feb. 10-16 at 2,190 cases, compared to more than 3,000 new cases last week, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

All three health districts remain in surge condition, and the region had a cumulative 22% seven-day testing positivity rate, which is nearly double the Virginia rate of 12.2%

Rates are much higher in most of far Southwest Virginia, with Norton, Russell, Scott, Wise and Wythe counties all above 30%, Washington County at 29.5% and the city of Bristol at 28.8%.

Tazewell and Washington counties each reported more than 300 new cases while Wise County reported 291 and Smyth County reported 285 cases diagnosed during the past week.

State modeling reflects the decline but notes a new variant is now taking hold in Virginia.

“Thirty four of 35 health districts are now in decline,” according to the modeling. “The CDC estimates that the BA.2 omicron sub-variant now makes up about 4% of Virginia’s sequenced cases. Models suggest this variant may become dominant and slow the decline in cases, though another surge is not projected at this time.”

Projections from the University of Virginia expect the peak occurred in the final days of January, and case counts are forecast to diminish steadily for the remainder of February and throughout March for the greater Bristol-Kingsport metropolitan area and greater declines in the rural areas.

About 5,900 new cases are forecast next week for Southwest Virginia, but the state includes the New River Valley area, Roanoke and part of Southside Virginia.

Hospitalizations also continue declining. Ballad Health system reported 342 COVID inpatients on Wednesday, down more than 100, or 21%, compared to last Wednesday when they had 434 in-house, including 93 in intensive care units. This week there were 56 in ICUs, including 37 on ventilators. There were two pediatric cases at Niswonger Children’s Hospital.

Of Ballad’s COVID patients, 85%, or 291, were unvaccinated, while 89% of ICU patients (50 of 56) and 95% of those on ventilators (35 of 37) were unvaccinated.

