COVID-19 vaccination clinic opens at Bristol Dragway

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The vehicle line at the drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Bristol Dragway Thursday began forming at 5 a.m., four hours before the Sullivan County Regional Health Department actually started administering the vaccines.
By about 1 p.m., Mark Moody — the department’s emergency response coordinator — estimated that about 600 cars had come through the drive-thru so far that day. His team had already stopped admitting new cars an hour earlier, “to make sure everybody gets on the speedway can actually get a vaccine,” he said.
But the line of cars waiting to reach the white vaccination tents set up under the drag tower still stretched a long way down the drag strip. A biting wind gusted over the volunteers directing traffic and the health care employees bustling between the tents and the vehicles.
A heater had been set up inside one of the tents, and Moody said the 40-odd staff and volunteers were able to take warm-up breaks inside the tower building every so often.
Still, Ashlie Harrod, a registered nurse with the Health Department, said she couldn’t feel her fingers as she grabbed a syringe, alcohol swab and Band-Aid for the next vaccine recipient.
How many people did she think she’d vaccinated so far?
“Oh, Lord. I don’t know,” Harrod said, laughing. “Probably between 50 and 75.”
Moody said the Bristol Dragway was a far better site to handle all of that traffic than the parking lot of the department’s Blountville office, where he said his team vaccinated 460 people Monday and 996 Tuesday.
At the Blountville location, Moody said, people also showed up hours before the vaccinations started — some as early as 4:30 a.m. The office’s small parking lot couldn’t accommodate the long vehicle lines, which stretched into surrounding roads, so Moody said he and his team halted vaccinations Wednesday to make the shift to the dragstrip.
“The Bristol Motor Speedway was very gracious about stepping up and letting us have the dragstrip here until March 12 [for the vaccination clinic],” he said. “It’s a fabulous venue. We can vaccinate a lot of people.”
Moody said the Health Department will keep running its vaccine clinic at the dragstrip from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays, with no appointments necessary. He also reiterated that the department will start offering vaccines at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium starting Monday, and people are encouraged to call in advance to set up appointments at that site.
People have indeed been calling in advance: Around 9 a.m. Thursday, the department actually announced in a Facebook post that appointments at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium vaccine clinic are “completely full” for next week, and all of that site’s vaccines for that week have been claimed.
“Please call back next week for appointments for the following week,” the post said.
Moody said the sky-high demand for the vaccines is a good sign.
“I hope it speaks to the fact that people want to get vaccinated for this virus,” he said. “That’s really the bottom line of what we’re trying to do, is get enough people vaccinated that we develop what’s called herd immunity.”
