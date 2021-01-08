COVID-19 vaccination clinic opens at Bristol Dragway

Moody said the Bristol Dragway was a far better site to handle all of that traffic than the parking lot of the department’s Blountville office, where he said his team vaccinated 460 people Monday and 996 Tuesday.

At the Blountville location, Moody said, people also showed up hours before the vaccinations started — some as early as 4:30 a.m. The office’s small parking lot couldn’t accommodate the long vehicle lines, which stretched into surrounding roads, so Moody said he and his team halted vaccinations Wednesday to make the shift to the dragstrip.

“The Bristol Motor Speedway was very gracious about stepping up and letting us have the dragstrip here until March 12 [for the vaccination clinic],” he said. “It’s a fabulous venue. We can vaccinate a lot of people.”

Moody said the Health Department will keep running its vaccine clinic at the dragstrip from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays, with no appointments necessary. He also reiterated that the department will start offering vaccines at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium starting Monday, and people are encouraged to call in advance to set up appointments at that site.