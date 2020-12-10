COVID-19 tightens its grasp on region

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Aimee Light has worked on the frontlines of COVID-19 since March, but last month she watched her own mother succumb to the disease.
Light, the director of cardiovascular services at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, worked in the same COVID ward where her mother — Alicia Bledsoe Deal of Kingsport — was treated and ultimately died. Light shared that experience Wednesday during Ballad Health’s weekly news briefing.
“As a clinician, I have battled this pandemic alongside of my team for the last nine months, but I never imagined that its relentless destruction would grip my own family,” Light said.
Deal was an active 70-year-old; a retired teacher in otherwise good health who spent much of her 30-year career working with underprivileged children. She went to the hospital’s emergency department Oct. 16 — her birthday — with symptoms.
“She was admitted to the hospital’s COVID-19 intensive care unit, where she spent 13 days fighting for her life while being cared for by some of the most exceptional physicians and nurses that I know,” Light said. “They gave her every possible treatment and did everything within their power to save her life, but in the end, this virus proved to be too much. She passed away on Nov. 9.”
Light said people who dismiss the virus and its consequences haven’t experienced its horrors.
“Witnessing firsthand how it ravaged her body within a matter of weeks is something that will haunt me for the rest of my life. This was a horrible way to die and the only peace I can find right now is to know that she’s in a much better place and no longer suffering,” Light said. “Ultimately, I know that God has a plan and is always in control, but part of me can’t help but wonder if everyone had taken this more seriously from the start, how many lives could have been saved and would my mom have been one of them?”
Light said health care workers are weary from months of treating ever-rising numbers of cases and deaths. Ninety-one local residents died of the virus during the past seven days.
“For everyone who doubts the importance of masks and social distancing, I wish I could give them a small glimpse of what I witnessed. … No one should have to die like that, no one should ever have to watch their loved one die like that,” Light said. “There is nothing that will bring back my mom, or the 800 other people who have died in our region alone. But think about the lives that we can save going forward. This won’t end until everyone is on board.”
COVID-19 tightened its unrelenting grasp on the region Wednesday, when Ballad Health reported single-day records of more than 300 hospitalized patients and a testing positivity rate topping 27%.
There have been 814 area deaths since the pandemic began in March and more than 44,400 people have been infected.
Last week, the region experienced a 25% increase in newly diagnosed cases, compared to the previous week, according to Tennessee and Virginia health departments. But that record is likely to be surpassed immediately, Ballad Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said.
“By far, the week of Nov. 29 through Dec. 5 was the highest number [new cases] we’ve seen with 4,477,” Deaton said. “So far this week, just in the first three days, we’re at 52% of last week’s total. We’re going to surpass 5,000 new cases this next week; probably close to 5,500. We’re seeing tremendous growth of new positive cases.”
The corresponding jump in testing positivity reflects “more and more community spread” across the region, Deaton said.
“We are just now seeing the impact of the Thanksgiving holiday. We think we’ll additionally see a surge around Christmas and we suspect we’ll see another one around the New Year’s holiday,” Deaton said.
Tennessee’s average seven-day positivity was 16.6% and Virginia’s was 10.5%.
“Southwest Virginia is probably trending closer to 30%. Although the commonwealth is around 10.5%, it’s much greater in our region,” Deaton said.
Northeast Tennessee counties reported about 10% of their total cases during just the past seven days, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. Both Sullivan and Washington counties added more than 750 new cases each during the period and Carter County added 279.
Washington County’s positivity percentage stood at 27% Wednesday while Sullivan’s was 25.8%.
Southwest Virginia reported its largest seven-day new case total with more than 1,560 since last Thursday, led by Washington County with 289 and Tazewell with 196.
Reports of flu cases have, thus far, been scant but that could change, according to Jamie Swift, Ballad’s chief infection prevention officer.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has been devastating. And if we have a significant flu outbreak on top of our COVID-19 surges, frankly, Ballad Health can’t handle it,” Swift said.
She urged the public to get a flu shot to lessen the impact and help keep flu patients out of hospitals.
Of the 306 COVID inpatients at Ballad hospitals, 62 were in intensive care units with 36 on ventilators. The record total — up from 290 on Tuesday — included 49 new admissions and 38 discharges.
Ballad projects 215 new admissions next week and 269 more the following week.
“Overall, about 2% to 3% of local cases result in death and 15% of those people hospitalized result in death,” Deaton said. “Of the patients in our intensive care units, about a third will die from COVID-19. As this continues to grow we’re going to see more people impacted by this terrible disease.”
dmcgee@bristolnews.com
