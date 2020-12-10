COVID-19 tightens its grasp on region

“Witnessing firsthand how it ravaged her body within a matter of weeks is something that will haunt me for the rest of my life. This was a horrible way to die and the only peace I can find right now is to know that she’s in a much better place and no longer suffering,” Light said. “Ultimately, I know that God has a plan and is always in control, but part of me can’t help but wonder if everyone had taken this more seriously from the start, how many lives could have been saved and would my mom have been one of them?”

Light said health care workers are weary from months of treating ever-rising numbers of cases and deaths. Ninety-one local residents died of the virus during the past seven days.

“For everyone who doubts the importance of masks and social distancing, I wish I could give them a small glimpse of what I witnessed. … No one should have to die like that, no one should ever have to watch their loved one die like that,” Light said. “There is nothing that will bring back my mom, or the 800 other people who have died in our region alone. But think about the lives that we can save going forward. This won’t end until everyone is on board.”

COVID-19 tightened its unrelenting grasp on the region Wednesday, when Ballad Health reported single-day records of more than 300 hospitalized patients and a testing positivity rate topping 27%.