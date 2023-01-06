 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COVID-19 IN THE REGION

COVID-19 claimed nearly 1,500 lives in 2022

COVID signs

Mask recommended flyers are posted on the doors of Eye Physicians of Southwest Virginia due to the increased levels of sickness in the area.

 Emily Ball Bristol Herald Courier

The year 2022 will go down as the second deadliest ever for COVID-19 as this region experienced more than 1,470 deaths despite not ending the year with a major holiday surge.

There were 929 combined deaths due to COVID-19 during 2022 across 10 Northeast Tennessee counties and 548 across 10 Southwest Virginia counties and two cities, according to health departments in each state.

The region has suffered nearly 5,000 deaths since the pandemic began in March 2020, including 1,105 during the 10 months of 2020 and nearly 2,400 in 2021.

The past year also marked the most cases in a single year, with more than 136,000 across the region, a nearly 20% increase over 2021 when the region logged nearly 114,000 cases, state health records show. There were 64,000 cases in 2020.

There were two surges during the past year – the conclusion of a Christmas season surge from 2021 that lingered into February 2022 and the region’s first surge in summer cases. While milder in terms of total cases, hospitalizations and fatalities than the holiday surges of 2020 and 2021, the summer surge sickened thousands in June, July and August.

COVID never really went away as Ballad Health System typically reported between 60 and 90 COVID inpatients daily throughout the fall. The November-December surge was more modest than its predecessors, as daily patient census rose to 127 on Dec. 16 including 16 in ICUs with six on ventilators.

Ballad Health began the new year with 140 COVID-positive inpatients on Friday, which is near the peak census experienced during the summer surge, but less than half the census experienced in mid-January surge fueled by the omicron variant.

Seventeen of current patients Friday were being treated in intensive care units with six on ventilators. Ballad reported one pediatric patient.

One year ago Ballad reported 280 inpatients with 75 in ICUs. That rose to 436 inpatients in late January 2022 with hundreds more being treated at home.

There were about 1,500 active cases reported across the region during the past week including 285 in Sullivan County, 249 in Washington County and 121 in Carter County in East Tennessee, during the period ending Dec. 31, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

Washington and Wise counties in Virginia reported 67 and 62 cases, respectively during the period ending Jan. 3. There were 30 cases in the city of Bristol, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

As of Jan. 5, community levels for COVID-19 infection were reported high in the city of Bristol, Buchanan, Russell and Tazewell counties, according to the CDC. Statewide, 57 cities and counties reported high levels, a 200% increase over 19 just two weeks ago.

By contrast, levels in Dickenson, Wise and Lee counties were reported low. All other counties in Southwest reported medium levels.

Levels were generally low or medium across Northeast Tennessee, according to the CDC with seven of 10 counties reporting cases trending upward during the previous two-week period.

COVID-19            12/28/22 to 1/3/23                  2022

                       Cases    Deaths    Perc.             Cases    Deaths

Bristol                 30            0          27%              2,051        37

Buchanan             8             0          25%              1,886        44

Dickenson          27              1         14.9%            1,793        23

Lee                   20              0          17.2%            2,818        39

Norton                9              0           15%                470          2

Russell              54              0           22%             3,144        46

Scott                38               0          21.5%           2,372        30

Smyth              27               0           18%             4,340        59

Tazewell           47               0          32.6%            4,600        83

Washington      67               0           21.9%            5,316       60

Wise                62               0           14.8%            4,891       77

Wythe              24               0           16.7%            2,658       48

SWVA             413              1                                36,339     548

                    12/24-31/22                             Pos.              2022

                       Cases    Deaths    Perc.              Cases    Deaths        

Carter               121              0      24.9%              9,010        83

Cocke                 52              0        4.3%              5,895        59

Greene             124              1       18.7%            11,358      112

Hamblen            85              0        17.5%             9,441        94

Hancock             12              0        26.3%             1,125        16

Hawkins            104             1         18.1%             9,138      117

Johnson              34             0          22%               1,754        45

Sullivan             285            2           19%             26,551      244

Unicoi                 39            1            20.6%            3,118        26

Washington        249           1             23.7%          22,338      133

NETN              1,105           6                                 99,728      929

Region            1,518            7                               136,067    1,477

Sources: Tennessee and Virginia Departments of Health; CDC

dmcgee@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC

