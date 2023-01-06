COVID-19 claimed nearly 1,500 lives in 2022

The year 2022 will go down as the second deadliest ever for COVID-19 as this region experienced more than 1,470 deaths despite not ending the year with a major holiday surge.

There were 929 combined deaths due to COVID-19 during 2022 across 10 Northeast Tennessee counties and 548 across 10 Southwest Virginia counties and two cities, according to health departments in each state.

The region has suffered nearly 5,000 deaths since the pandemic began in March 2020, including 1,105 during the 10 months of 2020 and nearly 2,400 in 2021.

The past year also marked the most cases in a single year, with more than 136,000 across the region, a nearly 20% increase over 2021 when the region logged nearly 114,000 cases, state health records show. There were 64,000 cases in 2020.

There were two surges during the past year – the conclusion of a Christmas season surge from 2021 that lingered into February 2022 and the region’s first surge in summer cases. While milder in terms of total cases, hospitalizations and fatalities than the holiday surges of 2020 and 2021, the summer surge sickened thousands in June, July and August.

COVID never really went away as Ballad Health System typically reported between 60 and 90 COVID inpatients daily throughout the fall. The November-December surge was more modest than its predecessors, as daily patient census rose to 127 on Dec. 16 including 16 in ICUs with six on ventilators.

Ballad Health began the new year with 140 COVID-positive inpatients on Friday, which is near the peak census experienced during the summer surge, but less than half the census experienced in mid-January surge fueled by the omicron variant.

Seventeen of current patients Friday were being treated in intensive care units with six on ventilators. Ballad reported one pediatric patient.

One year ago Ballad reported 280 inpatients with 75 in ICUs. That rose to 436 inpatients in late January 2022 with hundreds more being treated at home.

There were about 1,500 active cases reported across the region during the past week including 285 in Sullivan County, 249 in Washington County and 121 in Carter County in East Tennessee, during the period ending Dec. 31, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

Washington and Wise counties in Virginia reported 67 and 62 cases, respectively during the period ending Jan. 3. There were 30 cases in the city of Bristol, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

As of Jan. 5, community levels for COVID-19 infection were reported high in the city of Bristol, Buchanan, Russell and Tazewell counties, according to the CDC. Statewide, 57 cities and counties reported high levels, a 200% increase over 19 just two weeks ago.

By contrast, levels in Dickenson, Wise and Lee counties were reported low. All other counties in Southwest reported medium levels.

Levels were generally low or medium across Northeast Tennessee, according to the CDC with seven of 10 counties reporting cases trending upward during the previous two-week period.

COVID-19 12/28/22 to 1/3/23 2022

Cases Deaths Perc. Cases Deaths

Bristol 30 0 27% 2,051 37

Buchanan 8 0 25% 1,886 44

Dickenson 27 1 14.9% 1,793 23

Lee 20 0 17.2% 2,818 39

Norton 9 0 15% 470 2

Russell 54 0 22% 3,144 46

Scott 38 0 21.5% 2,372 30

Smyth 27 0 18% 4,340 59

Tazewell 47 0 32.6% 4,600 83

Washington 67 0 21.9% 5,316 60

Wise 62 0 14.8% 4,891 77

Wythe 24 0 16.7% 2,658 48

SWVA 413 1 36,339 548

12/24-31/22 Pos. 2022

Cases Deaths Perc. Cases Deaths

Carter 121 0 24.9% 9,010 83

Cocke 52 0 4.3% 5,895 59

Greene 124 1 18.7% 11,358 112

Hamblen 85 0 17.5% 9,441 94

Hancock 12 0 26.3% 1,125 16

Hawkins 104 1 18.1% 9,138 117

Johnson 34 0 22% 1,754 45

Sullivan 285 2 19% 26,551 244

Unicoi 39 1 20.6% 3,118 26

Washington 249 1 23.7% 22,338 133

NETN 1,105 6 99,728 929

Region 1,518 7 136,067 1,477

Sources: Tennessee and Virginia Departments of Health; CDC