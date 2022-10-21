COVID-19 cases slowly declining but region had 21 deaths in past week

The rate of new COVID-19 cases is declining across most of the region, but more than 1,100 new cases were still diagnosed in recent days and 21 new deaths were reported.

Testing rates show new case rates are lower over the past two weeks in nine of 10 Northeast Tennessee counties, rising only in Greene County, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

In Southwest Virginia, the number of cases rose slightly in Lee and Wise counties and the city of Norton but declined elsewhere in the region, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Ballad Health System reported treating 82 COVID inpatients Friday, a 20% increase compared to the 68 they treated Oct. 14 and 26% more than the 65 on Oct. 7. Seven were being treated in intensive care units, with two on ventilators. There was one pediatric COVID patient.

“Most health districts are in declining or plateaued case trajectories,” according to an Oct. 21 report from the University of Virginia Biocomplexity Institute. “Only five are in growth trajectories with none in surge. Only 12 counties or cities are at medium community levels. None report high levels.

“Case rates have plateaued at a low level; the lowest they’ve been since April. Hospitalizations are also down to levels not seen since May. Also, for the first time since May, the CDC did not designate a single Virginia locality as having a high community level,” according to the report.

The Cumberland Plateau district is the only one in this part of Virginia reporting slow case growth while the LENOWISCO and Mount Rogers districts are listed as declining.

The region’s cumulative seven-day testing positivity average is up, rising to 13% compared to 11% for much of this month.

Testing positivity rates are generally higher across Northeast Tennessee, with Cocke and Greene counties both over 21%. Washington County was at 17.7% with Sullivan and Carter counties both just above 16%, according to TDH.

The Centers for Disease Control classified Cocke and Greene counties with a medium community levels, while others were listed at low levels.

Sullivan County reported 162 new cases, while Washington had 139 and Greene 122 for the period from Oct. 9-15, the most recent data provided by the Tennessee Department of Health. There were two new deaths in both Sullivan and Washington counties.

Southwest Virginia’s seven-day testing rates ranged from 7.7% in Bristol to 19.3% in Tazewell County. The statewide rate was 9.8%.

The CDC listed Lee and Wise counties and the city of Norton with medium community levels.

Washington County Virginia reported 100 new cases from Oct. 14-21, while Wise County had 74 and Smyth County reported 54. Smyth and Washington counties each had four new COVID deaths during the past week with two more in Tazewell County.