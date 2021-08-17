COVID-19 cases rise by 400% in Southwest Virginia

Currently, less than four in 10 people in Southwest Virginia are fully vaccinated against the SARS-CoV-2 virus and the variants it has spawned, leaving more than 190,000 unvaccinated. Across Virginia, more than 55% of residents are fully vaccinated, while the U.S. rate is above 50%, according to the CDC.

“Our region is under-vaccinated, and we have been concerned that this would leave us especially vulnerable to a surge of COVID-19 cases if a new variant became prevalent,” said Breanne Forbes Hubbard, population health manager of the Mount Rogers Health District. “Unfortunately, we have seen this borne out in the rapid increase of cases in our area. The best way we can protect ourselves, our loved ones, and our region — and get back to normal — is for everyone eligible to get vaccinated at their earliest possible opportunity.”

Ballad Health on Monday reported 179 inpatients in its hospitals, compared to 144 one week ago. The number of patients in intensive care units also rose, from 44 last week to 55 on Monday. The number of patients on ventilators nearly doubled in a week, from 22 to 40. Last week, Ballad was treating about 100 additional COVID patients at home to reduce the strain on hospital resources.

Ballad also reported that nearly a third of new COVID-19 cases were in children under the age of 18.