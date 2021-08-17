COVID-19 cases rise by 400% in Southwest Virginia

New COVID-19 cases rose more than 400% across Southwest Virginia over the past four weeks as the region’s vaccination rates lag well behind state and national averages.
The 10 counties and two cities of far Southwest Virginia recorded 716 new cases of COVID-19 from Aug. 10-16, according to the Virginia Department of Health. That represents a 411% increase over the rate just four weeks ago, when the region reported 140 new cases for the week.
The region’s new cases more than doubled each of the following two weeks — with 299 new cases the week of July 27 through Aug. 2 up to 639 the week of Aug. 3-9, VDH figures show.
Washington County led the way with 128 new cases during the past seven days, an average of 18.2 new cases per day. Wythe County reported 93 new cases, or 13.2 per day. Wise County added 87 new cases, and Tazewell County had 77 during the past seven days, an average of 11 per day.
The city of Bristol reported 18 new cases Monday as part of 49 new cases during the past week, the most reported in the city since April, during the previous COVID surge.
While more populous Northeast Tennessee historically has more cases and higher rates, the current surge represents the most sustained new cases in Southwest Virginia since last winter.
Southwest Virginia COVID-19 Snapshot
|Locality
|Number Fully Vaccinated
|Percent Fully Vaccinated
|New cases (July 20-26)
|New cases (July 27-Aug. 2)
|New cases (Aug. 3-9)
|New cases (Aug. 10-16)
|Bristol
|7,001
|41.80%
|21
|20
|28
|49
|Buchanan
|8,139
|38.70%
|4
|21
|46
|29
|Dickenson
|5,399
|37.70%
|0
|13
|17
|10
|Lee
|7,307
|31.20%
|20
|15
|25
|54
|Norton
|1,518
|38.10%
|6
|6
|0
|12
|Russell
|10,588
|39.80%
|9
|7
|43
|49
|Scott
|8,167
|37.90%
|6
|26
|41
|67
|Smyth
|12,408
|41.20%
|8
|25
|44
|61
|Tazewell
|13,760
|33.90%
|4
|26
|95
|77
|Washington
|23,515
|43.80%
|28
|40
|92
|128
|Wise
|13,155
|35.20%
|7
|50
|86
|87
|Wythe
|9,817
|34.20%
|27
|50
|122
|93
|SWVA
|120,774
|37.90%
|140
|299
|639
|716
Four COVID-related deaths were reported in Southwest Virginia during the past week, including one each in Bristol, Buchanan, Tazewell and Wise counties.
Currently, less than four in 10 people in Southwest Virginia are fully vaccinated against the SARS-CoV-2 virus and the variants it has spawned, leaving more than 190,000 unvaccinated. Across Virginia, more than 55% of residents are fully vaccinated, while the U.S. rate is above 50%, according to the CDC.
“Our region is under-vaccinated, and we have been concerned that this would leave us especially vulnerable to a surge of COVID-19 cases if a new variant became prevalent,” said Breanne Forbes Hubbard, population health manager of the Mount Rogers Health District. “Unfortunately, we have seen this borne out in the rapid increase of cases in our area. The best way we can protect ourselves, our loved ones, and our region — and get back to normal — is for everyone eligible to get vaccinated at their earliest possible opportunity.”
Ballad Health on Monday reported 179 inpatients in its hospitals, compared to 144 one week ago. The number of patients in intensive care units also rose, from 44 last week to 55 on Monday. The number of patients on ventilators nearly doubled in a week, from 22 to 40. Last week, Ballad was treating about 100 additional COVID patients at home to reduce the strain on hospital resources.
Ballad also reported that nearly a third of new COVID-19 cases were in children under the age of 18.
Last week, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, issued a public health order requiring universal mask-wearing in all the state’s K-12 public schools.
Conversely, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, a Republican, on Monday signed an order allowing parents to opt their kids out of mask mandates in schools.
“Mount Rogers Health District, like Ballad, is seeing an increase in pediatric cases. We are concerned that we will see our pediatric numbers continue to rise, as those under 12 cannot yet be vaccinated, and school is back in session for many localities,” Forbes Hubbard said. “We know that wearing masks in schools will help protect our students. The most important thing adults can do to protect the young children in their lives is to get vaccinated.”
