COVID-19 cases, rates declining

Recent declines are much less sharp than the rate of increase. Between Aug. 4-24, Ballad’s daily COVID inpatient census shot up from 125 to 283 — a 126% increase in less than three weeks. In the first week of September, it then shot up an additional 100 patients, from 311 to 413 on Sept. 8. The average daily census remained slightly under 400 over the following two weeks before declining slowly over the final week of September.

Ballad Health officials said last week they expect to continue treating significant numbers of COVID patients for some time.

Vaccination rates stagnant

While unvaccinated patients continue to comprise the vast majority of patients and deaths due to COVID-19, this region’s COVID-19 vaccination rate remains stagnant — currently a combined 42.6% fully vaccinated — which remains far below state and national averages.

Lee County remains the least vaccinated locality in Virginia, according to the state health department — at 34.2% of its residents fully vaccinated against the virus. Four other Southwest counties remain below 40%, with Washington County’s 47.6%, Bristol’s 45.9% and Smyth County’s 45% the only ones remotely close to 50%.