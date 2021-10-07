COVID-19 cases, rates declining

Ballad Health System’s COVID-19 inpatient census finally dipped below 300 this week — for the first time in over a month — but the decline has been much slower than the rise in cases during August and September.
Ballad Health: Sept. 30-Oct. 6
|Date
|Inpatients
|ICU
|Ventilators
|Pediatric
|Admissions
|Discharged
|Patients under investigation
|Sept. 30
|313
|96
|71
|2
|39
|50
|18
|Oct. 1
|301
|90
|66
|3
|26
|38
|21
|Oct. 4
|287
|81
|61
|4
|52
|47
|24
|Oct. 5
|288
|73
|58
|4
|36
|35
|21
|Oct. 6
|293
|83
|57
|5
|43
|38
|17
The regional health system reported 293 COVID-19 inpatients Wednesday. While that represents a nearly 10% decline from 324 inpatients last week, it is up from the 287 reported Monday. A total of 83 are being treated in intensive care units, and 57 are on ventilators.
There were five pediatric COVID cases in Niswonger Children’s Hospital, 167 adult cases being treated at home through telehealth monitoring and 17 patients awaiting COVID test results — a total of 477 confirmed and likely COVID patients.
Ballad has averaged about 39 new COVID admissions and 41 discharges per day during the past week, with about 20 patients under investigation for the virus daily.
The overwhelming majority remain unvaccinated. More than 90% of all COVID inpatients — 266 of 293 — were unvaccinated Wednesday. The rates are even higher among the most critically ill, where all but three ICU patients — 80 of 83 — and all but one patient on a ventilator — 56 of 57 — were unvaccinated against the novel coronavirus.
There have been 74 COVID deaths over the past seven days across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
Recent declines are much less sharp than the rate of increase. Between Aug. 4-24, Ballad’s daily COVID inpatient census shot up from 125 to 283 — a 126% increase in less than three weeks. In the first week of September, it then shot up an additional 100 patients, from 311 to 413 on Sept. 8. The average daily census remained slightly under 400 over the following two weeks before declining slowly over the final week of September.
New COVID-19 Cases (Sept. 23-29): Southwest Virginia
|Location
|Cases
|Positivity Rate
|Fully Vaccinated
|Bristol
|32
|10.30%
|45.90%
|Buchanan
|62
|10.40%
|42.60%
|Dickenson
|57
|9.90%
|41.50%
|Lee
|84
|9.10%
|34.20%
|Norton
|18
|10.30%
|42.50%
|Russell
|122
|16.20%
|43.70%
|Scott
|115
|15.20%
|41.40%
|Smyth
|199
|19.90%
|45.00%
|Tazewell
|117
|12.20%
|37.60%
|Washington
|165
|15.20%
|47.60%
|Wise
|142
|16.70%
|39.30%
|Wythe
|112
|20.30%
|38.00%
|Total
|1,225
New COVID-19 Cases (Sept. 23-29): Northeast Tennessee
|Location
|Cases
|Positivity Rate
|Fully Vaccinated
|Carter
|138
|15.90%
|32.10%
|Cocke
|132
|15.50%
|42.50%
|Greene
|293
|17.30%
|38.30%
|Hamblen
|129
|13.20%
|35.20%
|Hancock
|36
|12.50%
|27.40%
|Hawkins
|150
|17.90%
|37.20%
|Johnson
|51
|13.80%
|32.20%
|Sullivan
|397
|17.50%
|43.20%
|Unicoi
|41
|11.30%
|43.60%
|Washington
|268
|12.50%
|49.50%
|Total
|1,635
Ballad Health officials said last week they expect to continue treating significant numbers of COVID patients for some time.
Vaccination rates stagnant
While unvaccinated patients continue to comprise the vast majority of patients and deaths due to COVID-19, this region’s COVID-19 vaccination rate remains stagnant — currently a combined 42.6% fully vaccinated — which remains far below state and national averages.
Lee County remains the least vaccinated locality in Virginia, according to the state health department — at 34.2% of its residents fully vaccinated against the virus. Four other Southwest counties remain below 40%, with Washington County’s 47.6%, Bristol’s 45.9% and Smyth County’s 45% the only ones remotely close to 50%.
By contrast, more than 60% of all Virginians are fully vaccinated, and 68% have received at least one shot. Nationally, 57% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 66% have at least one shot, according to the CDC.
Tennessee continues lagging behind with 46.8% fully vaccinated. Locally, only Washington County is above that mark — at 49.5% — while only three other area counties — Cocke, Sullivan and Unicoi — are above 40%, with Sullivan at 43.2%.
Five Northeast Tennessee counties rank in the 30% range, including Carter County at 32.1% and Hawkins County at 37.2%, while rural Hancock County is at 27.4%, which is among the lowest of Tennessee’s 95 counties.
Cases generally declining
The region tallied more than 2,800 newly diagnosed cases of COVID-19 during the past seven days, including more than 1,600 across 10 Northeast Tennessee counties and over 1,200 in 10 counties and two Southwest Virginia cities. Four Virginia localities — Buchanan, Dickenson, Norton and Scott counties — bucked that trend, reporting more cases than the previous week.
Smyth and Wythe counties reported the region’s highest seven-day testing positivity averages at 19.9% and 20.3%, respectively. They are among five Southwest Virginia counties to report increases in testing positivity, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Sullivan, Hawkins and Greene counties in Tennessee all reported testing positivity above 17%, which contributed greatly to the region’s overall 17.8% average — which is down about 2 percentage points compared to the previous week’s nearly 20% average, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
More than 300 COVID tests were administered in Sullivan and Washington counties, while Greene administered 260.
There were almost 3,600 active cases Wednesday across 10 Northeast Tennessee counties with 900 in Sullivan, over 500 in Washington County and nearly 400 in Hawkins County, according to TDH.
While cases among school-age children between the ages of 5 and 18 have declined, there were still more than 900 reported across 10 Northeast Tennessee counties during the past 14 days. Wednesday’s report of five hospitalized children is the most since Sept. 27, according to Ballad Health.
