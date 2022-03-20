COVID-19 boots people outside as hiking, biking and other activities replace computer time

When the pandemic began two years ago, many people turned to outdoor recreation for exercise or just as a way to get away from computer screens, Zoom calls and the drone of ever-worsening COVID news.

People began hiking more, kayaking more, fishing more and riding bicycles much more with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic luring people to the bright sunshine and fresh air where they discovered many of the region’s greatest natural treasures.

Yet a slow down in the production of bicycles made for a lack of inventory at local bicycling shops in Bristol and Damascus.

Older bicycles are now being scrapped for hard-to-find parts at Mountain Sports in Bristol, Virginia, and Boyd’s Bicycle Shop at Bristol, Tennessee. The owners of both bike shops say they have sold lots of bikes since the pandemic hit two years ago, but now have trouble getting new inventory.

“Once we sold through our inventory, we couldn’t get anything,” Bob Cheers, owner of Mountain Sports said.

In Damascus, Virginia, the owner of Creeper Trail Bike Rental and Shuttle, Gary Greer, has stopped selling bikes so he has enough bikes in service for rentals when people come to ride the Creeper Trail.

And, yes, people are coming – lots of people, Greer said.

“I think people feel safe outdoors,” he said.

The Virginia Creeper Trail was shut down for about a month in early 2020. In turn, the Appalachian Trail Conservancy advised people against thru-hiking in 2020.

Yet, after that, the hiking and biking business boomed for Michael Wright, the owner of Sundog Outfitters and the newly-branded Damascus Outfitter (Adventure Damascus).

“Damascus, in particular, and the Virginia Creeper Trail traffic especially, has seen a huge increase in the number of users and people coming to enjoy the area,” Wright said. “COVID, specifically, I think there’s so many people who are coming to our community to hike and bike and fish. It has been a boom during the COVID times.”

Brad Wann, 34, the manager at Damascus Outfitter, says traffic has increased in Damascus on both the Virginia Creeper Trail and the famous Appalachian Trail.

“It’s basically just people getting out more,” Wann said. “It created a boom, and it has not stopped.”

The outdoor boom has meant more than boots on the ground or tires making tracks. It has also cast a new future for fishing with many newcomers angling for the sport, Jeff Hall, manager of Bass Pro Shops in Bristol, Tennessee, said.

“The boat business has been very, very strong, in terms of fishing and recreational boating,” Hall said. “We have also had very large interest with fishing equipment. We have sold a lot of entry-level and intermediate-level equipment.”

