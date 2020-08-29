Court document: Man admits to strangling, smothering and stabbing grandmother

A Big Stone Gap, Virginia, man told police he strangled, smothered and repeatedly stabbed his grandmother this week before asking someone to help “get rid of the body,” according to Wise County court records.
Joshua Blake Smith, 31, faces a number of charges in the death of his 72-year-old grandmother, Charlene Osborne. He’s been charged with second-degree murder, abduction, interfering with a call to 911, trespassing, credit card larceny, credit card fraud, identity theft, unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a Schedule III controlled substance and solicitation of concealing a body.
On Thursday afternoon, the Big Stone Gap Police Department received a welfare call to check on a woman at a home on Albemarle Street. The officers said they found Smith standing outside the home.
When the officers asked what was going on, Smith mumbled something and went inside, according to a criminal complaint.
Officers then went to the door and asked Smith multiple times to see Osborne, it states.
The complaint claims that Smith told them she was sick and could not see anyone.
After a number of requests, police said Smith called for his grandmother to get dressed and come out to meet the officers. The officers waited, but heard no noises and said Smith seemed fidgety and nervous, according to the complaint.
From the doorway, officers said they discovered a syringe on the coffee table in the living room and a white pair of women’s tennis shoes on the floor. A shoe appeared to have blood on it, police said in the complaint.
Officers then entered the home and saw bed covering and a pillow on the floor. The items also appeared to have blood on them, the complaint states. Police could tell there was a body under the covers on the floor, according to the document.
When Smith was taken into custody, a knife — that also appeared to have blood on it — was found on him, the complaint states.
Osborne’s body was found in the bedroom with multiple stab wounds, the complaint said. Blood could be seen around the house and officers also said they found a tarp and shovel outside.
Wise County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Charles Curry said he interviewed Smith, who told him that when he arrived at the home Wednesday evening or early Thursday, he strangled her, broke her phone so she couldn’t call 911 and carried her into the bedroom.
Smith said he then put a pillow over her face in attempts to smother her. He said he then stabbed her in the neck and that it took several hours for her to die, the complaint states.
After she died, Smith told Curry that he took her debit card and car keys. He said he drove around Wise County and went shopping at Walmart, where he purchased a phone and clothing, the complaint said.
Smith also admitted to Curry that he asked someone to “help get rid of the body.” The syringe, he said, was so he could shoot up subutex, the complaint said.
Smith is being held without bail at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Duffield.
