Court document: Man admits to strangling, smothering and stabbing grandmother

A Big Stone Gap, Virginia, man told police he strangled, smothered and repeatedly stabbed his grandmother this week before asking someone to help “get rid of the body,” according to Wise County court records.

Joshua Blake Smith, 31, faces a number of charges in the death of his 72-year-old grandmother, Charlene Osborne. He’s been charged with second-degree murder, abduction, interfering with a call to 911, trespassing, credit card larceny, credit card fraud, identity theft, unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a Schedule III controlled substance and solicitation of concealing a body.

On Thursday afternoon, the Big Stone Gap Police Department received a welfare call to check on a woman at a home on Albemarle Street. The officers said they found Smith standing outside the home.

When the officers asked what was going on, Smith mumbled something and went inside, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers then went to the door and asked Smith multiple times to see Osborne, it states.

The complaint claims that Smith told them she was sick and could not see anyone.

After a number of requests, police said Smith called for his grandmother to get dressed and come out to meet the officers. The officers waited, but heard no noises and said Smith seemed fidgety and nervous, according to the complaint.

From the doorway, officers said they discovered a syringe on the coffee table in the living room and a white pair of women’s tennis shoes on the floor. A shoe appeared to have blood on it, police said in the complaint.