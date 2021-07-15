Couple donates Creeper Trail bike stations in honor of lost friend

The Dero Fixit bike repair stations include a tire air pump and the tools necessary to perform general bike repairs, from changing a flat to adjusting brakes and derailleurs. Hangar arms are also part of the design, which allows the pedals and wheels to spin freely while repairing.

“The repair station will make a good addition to the Creeper Trail and, no doubt, will be well used,” he said. “It’s a very fitting gesture for Hughes and all he did, not just for Washington County but the entire state.”

A dedication of the repair stations was held earlier this month on the trail at Alvarado Station. Sarah Melton, the wife of Hughes Melton, and their two daughters, Maggie and Claire Melton, attended the dedication, along with Dwayne and Whitney Ball.

Claire Melton spoke about her father’s dedication to fitness and the trail.

“He loved the Creeper Trail. One of my memories is every Sunday morning he wouldn’t be home when we woke up because he was already biking on the trail. Then he would come home, and we would all have breakfast and go on to church,” she said at the dedication.