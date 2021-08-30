Couple celebrate first year of outdoor provision store near trails in Washington County

DAMASCUS, Va. — Scott Little’s brick-and-mortar store probably would fit well in a big city; instead, it sits in the middle of the woods, nestled outside Damascus in the mountains of Southwest Virginia.
Little, a textile designer by trade, opened Green Cove Collective a year ago in the Green Cove community of Washington County — a quaint location known for its exhilarating natural beauty and an iconic 1914 train station on a stretch of track between Abingdon and West Jefferson, North Carolina.
It’s hard to imagine what awaits inside the unassuming store building found in an oasis, of sorts, amid native greenery and mountain vistas. The store is just minutes from the Virginia Creeper Trail and Appalachian Trail.
Inside the store is an outdoorsman’s paradise, a plethora of supplies, including his flagship product, North Carolina-made Merino wool socks that carry his own brand.
“People don’t expect to find it here, but when they do, they’re happy to relax, grab a snack and drink, listen to some music, and buy a good pair of Merino wool socks,” said Little, whose peak time for customers is now through Christmas.
He has started bringing in a food truck on weekends so that bikers and hikers have something more to eat and locals can hang out.
Little and his wife, Alison, celebrated the store’s first year of operation this month.
“It’s amazing how many people are driving up to see us now. We’re getting more and more people making the trek.”
“It’s not just about the locals anymore. We’re seeing Virginia Creeper Trail bike riders, Appalachian Trail thru-hikers, road cyclists, motorcyclists and horseback riders — all kinds of different clientele. But the common thread among all of them is they are people who share our love for the outdoors.”
Little described his business as an outdoor provision store — mostly things people need when on the trail.
“A lot of the items that we carry in the store are creature comforts like fresh coffee, gourmet hot chocolate, cold brew, healthy snacks, fresh granola and beef jerky. We also carry a unique selection of camp tools, hatchets, axes, knives, backpacks, outerwear and even cool gardening tools for the homesteaders. We print most of our own T-shirts in house or sometimes get a local shop to print them.”
He brings in hard-to-find brands from all over the world, from small businesses similar to his. He offers many branded items but also collaborates with businesses for co-branding, a marketing strategy that uses other brand names on products.
“People say they’ve never seen a lot of these products before. It’s a curated experience with items chosen very carefully and thoughtfully,” Little said.
His goal is to create an atmosphere where people can shop and relax.
The store also offers first-aid items.
“We’re constantly giving out first-aid supplies and patching people up when they wreck their bikes, which happens more than you’d expect. We’ve even had to call 911 a few times. We also let people borrow our loaner bikes when they have bike maintenance issues while out on the trail.
“In the winter, we have a fire going in the wood stove, and in the summer, we have a side porch for relaxing to music.”
The time was right
Who would have thought that a brand of wool socks would lead Little to open his outdoor provision store in 2020?
After all, it’s a big contrast to how he earned a living before the pandemic.
Before the entrepreneur and his wife moved to Green Cove five years ago, Little traveled the world, working for textile companies as a designer.
As a side hustle, he operated a website and wholesale business for his branded Merino wool socks, selling the product from Denver to the East Coast to as many as 50 wholesale accounts.
When the textile industry was hit hard during the pandemic last year, Little lost his full-time job but continued to run the online business.
On a leap of faith, he took the plunge and opened the storefront — an idea that had lingered in the back of his mind for years, he said.
Community-based retail
Little is using something called community-based retail to grow his business.
“It’s not just a store. We’re trying to bring experiences to our local community by hosting events and offering music and food trucks as a way of attracting more people to the mountains we love.”
“It’s creating that sense of belonging to a community.”
He could have gone back to working for a corporation after he lost his job, but there wasn’t a lot of happiness there, he said.
“I was always scared to be a business owner and do my own thing, but I highly recommend it because it really does bring you joy. It’s hard work, but it’s good work because you enjoy it.”
Little pointed out that his building was constructed in 1956 at a time when small businesses just like his were prevalent here at home and throughout the country.
“I’d love to see more small companies doing good things for their communities,” he said.
“And I’d love to see other businesses pop up in my little community of Green Cove. I definitely want to be part of something bigger.”
Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at citydesk@bristolnews.com.