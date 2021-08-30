Couple celebrate first year of outdoor provision store near trails in Washington County

On a leap of faith, he took the plunge and opened the storefront — an idea that had lingered in the back of his mind for years, he said.

Community-based retail

Little is using something called community-based retail to grow his business.

“It’s not just a store. We’re trying to bring experiences to our local community by hosting events and offering music and food trucks as a way of attracting more people to the mountains we love.”

“It’s creating that sense of belonging to a community.”

He could have gone back to working for a corporation after he lost his job, but there wasn’t a lot of happiness there, he said.

“I was always scared to be a business owner and do my own thing, but I highly recommend it because it really does bring you joy. It’s hard work, but it’s good work because you enjoy it.”

Little pointed out that his building was constructed in 1956 at a time when small businesses just like his were prevalent here at home and throughout the country.

“I’d love to see more small companies doing good things for their communities,” he said.

“And I’d love to see other businesses pop up in my little community of Green Cove. I definitely want to be part of something bigger.”

Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at citydesk@bristolnews.com.