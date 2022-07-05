 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
County settles debt issue with Ballad

  • Updated
The Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) says it has paid off hundreds of thousands of dollars in medical expenses owed to Ballad Health for services dating as far back as 2018.

In a news release Tuesday, WCSO announced that the county and Ballad Health have come to an agreement resulting in a debt of over $2 million being reduced to a payment of just $478,515. The money was owed for medical care provided to inmates housed at the Washington County Detention Center.

According to the release, the county paid less than a quarter of what was originally owed following negotiations between Ballad Health and Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy and Sheriff Keith Sexton.

Washington County’s accounting office never got the Ballad invoices, nor were they alerted of the overdue bills, Sexton said in the release, which placed blame on the previous sheriff, Ed Graybeal, and his administration.

“We discovered that while some medical bills to physicians and specialty groups were submitted for payment, bills from Ballad were not,” Sexton said in the release. “It was like if an invoice had Ballad’s name on it, they pushed it to the side.”

Sexton, who was appointed sheriff in November 2021, became aware of the outstanding bills when he found a letter from Ballad demanding payment, according to the release.

The WCSO release claimed Graybeal’s administration gave little to no effort to negotiate payment with Ballad and stated that the county had to receive new copies of the invoices from Ballad because there were none within the sheriff’s office.

Sexton called the deal “a fair settlement for the services that were provided.”

