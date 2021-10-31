Country Thunder rocked and rolled BMS on Saturday night

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Thunder rocked and thunder rolled inside the high banks of Bristol Motor Speedway on rainy, cool Saturday afternoon and night.
For an enthusiastic sold-out crowd of 30,000, music fest Country Thunder emanated from the elongated infield of BMS. Morgan Wallen headlined a field that included Granger Smith, Jon Langston, Larry Fleet, and Ernest.
Nashville’s Ernest Keith Smith, who goes by Ernest, opened at 5 p.m. Long-bearded Tennessean Larry Fleet followed nearly an hour later. About another turn of the clock brought Georgian Jon Langston to the massive stage. Dallas’ Granger Smith stepped on moments after 8. Morgan Wallen capped the night.
They’re country boys who brought the noise.
Response was such that Country Thunder and Wallen will revisit the world’s fastest half-mile next year for two nights. Tickets go on sale today at 10 a.m. for Country Thunder’s return on Sept. 20 and Oct. 1, 2022.
“Since we’ve gotten here, we’ve fallen in love with the place, the people, the venue,” said Gerry Krochak, director of corporate and media relations for Country Thunder.
He added that he and fellow Country Thunder officials and workers arrived in Bristol a week ago.
“Country Thunder festivals in Arizona have a carnival vibe. Well, that vibe is already here,” Krochak said. “It’s out the wazoo.”
Tickets flew out of the window when they went on sale for Saturday’s show. Despite controversy that’s swirled around headliner Morgan Wallen, fans such as Nicole Clatterbuck of Front Royal, Virginia, were undeterred.
“I paid $600 for my ticket because I wanted front row,” said Clatterbuck. “Amazing to be here.”
Clatterbuck and most if not all of the 30,000 people in attendance came to hear Wallen. Well, on Feb. 2, TMZ released a video of Wallen using a racial slur, days earlier. Radio stations pulled his songs. His record label, Big Loud, suspended him, though they recently reinstated the singer of such hits as “Heartless.” Regardless, his album sales soared.
More recently, despite nominations in the Favorite Male Country Artist and Favorite Country Album categories, Wallen’s been banned from attending the 2021 American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 21. Furthermore, Wallen will not be allowed to perform or attend the CMA Awards on Nov. 10.
For the record, Wallen behaved well last night in Bristol.
“It feels good to be back in my hometown area,” said Wallen. “This feels good.”
By the time he opened with his new single, “Sand in My Boots,” a quartet of budding singers came first. Ernest opened. Geared country, Ernest led with a party anthem, “Cheers.” Given 25 minutes, he kept it mostly country, as with the new “Good Day for Flower Shops.”
Tennessean Larry Fleet followed.
“I brought my good camo for the show,” said Fleet. He added, “Every time I come to Bristol, it rains.”
By the time Fleet finished his truncated set with The Band’s “The Weight,” Wallen fans — many of whom wore $50 bright orange beanies emblazoned with MW — grew more excited. By the time Wallen came on, those on the front row smiled as wide as the black marks on the high banks of Bristol.
But first they waited through and cheered for Jon Langston and Granger Smith. Langston whipped such songs as a sumptuous “Dance Tonight” into a Southern accented delight. Smith delivered perhaps the evening’s most poignant moment with a humble verse of “Amazing Grace.”
Kevin Rice, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, observed the show from the opposite end of the infield.
“Man,” he said, “it’s great. I’ve been here one time before, for the Virginia Tech and Tennessee football game. Even with the rain, look at all of these people here. These are my people.”
Some people sat in the bleachers along the speedway’s straightaways. A few actually sat on the track, high in turns one and three. Many crammed close to the stage in the reserved section. Most occupied the general admission area, about halfway back from the stage on the infield.
They all cheered when Wallen came on. As he sat at a piano singing “Sand in My Boots,” some screamed as if they’d seen Freddy Krueger. Scared, no. Exhilarated, oh yeah.
Wallen delivered.
Backed by music at times more urban hip-hop than country, Wallen rapped his way through “Somethin’ Country.” Heavy beats accompanied his rapid-fire raps on lyrics that extoll the virtues of redneck life.
Hank Williams would have frowned, but nary an upside-down smile seemed to crease the happy faces on hand. Wallen certainly encountered an audience on Saturday that loved him and his music. Women screamed when he came on stage, hollered throughout, and sang along with such hits as “Whiskey Glasses.” For them, Wallen was a hit.
In sum, Country Thunder amounted to Tennessee Thunder.
“This is a perfect site,” Krochak said. “We’re gonna be back and better than ever.”
