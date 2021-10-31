Country Thunder rocked and rolled BMS on Saturday night

Tennessean Larry Fleet followed.

“I brought my good camo for the show,” said Fleet. He added, “Every time I come to Bristol, it rains.”

By the time Fleet finished his truncated set with The Band’s “The Weight,” Wallen fans — many of whom wore $50 bright orange beanies emblazoned with MW — grew more excited. By the time Wallen came on, those on the front row smiled as wide as the black marks on the high banks of Bristol.

But first they waited through and cheered for Jon Langston and Granger Smith. Langston whipped such songs as a sumptuous “Dance Tonight” into a Southern accented delight. Smith delivered perhaps the evening’s most poignant moment with a humble verse of “Amazing Grace.”

Kevin Rice, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, observed the show from the opposite end of the infield.

“Man,” he said, “it’s great. I’ve been here one time before, for the Virginia Tech and Tennessee football game. Even with the rain, look at all of these people here. These are my people.”