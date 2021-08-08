Country music lineup set for Washington County Fair

Several nationally recognized country music artists are set to perform at this year’s Washington County Fair in Abingdon, Virginia.
The fair released its lineup this week in advance of the 71st annual event, which kicks off on Sept. 13 and runs through Sept. 18. New country, traditional country and other genres of artists are set to appear on the main stage. This year’s theme is “Race on Down to the Washington County Fair.”
Ryan Hurd, brought to the stage by WXBQ 96.9, will perform on the night of Monday, Sept. 14. The artist is known for singles such as “Every Other Memory,” which was dubbed one of the best songs of April 2020 and follows his Gold-certified Top 20 hit, “To A T,” according to a release from the fair.
Country music artist Jimmie Allen will perform Tuesday, Sept. 14. He’s known as the first Black artist to launch a career with two consecutive No. 1 songs from his 2018 debut album, “Mercury Lane.” The first being his debut single “Best Shot,” which claimed the No. 1 spot on country radio for three weeks and second being “Make Me Want To.”
Craig Morgan will perform on Wednesday, Sept. 15. His latest album, “God, Family, Country,” features his first Top 10 single. On Thursday, Sept. 16, The Kentucky Headhunters will perform. Declared “the American rock ’n’ roll band” by Billboard magazine, the band began their professional journey in 1968 when brothers Fred and Richard Young and cousins Greg Martin and Anthony Kenney formed the Southern blues-rock band Itchy Brother. The band morphed into The Kentucky Headhunters in 1986, the release states.
Mo Pitney, who has released two albums through Curb Records, will perform on Friday, Sept. 17. The Phantoms, which bring dance, rock, pop, party and feel-good music to the stage, will perform Saturday, Sept. 18. The band will close out the week, along with Washington County’s Got Talent.
A popular dog act, The Dynamo Dogs, will perform each night at the fair. The Dynamo Dogs act was started by Gail Mirabella when she and her high-flying Frisbee dogs were the featured dog act on “The Greatest Show on Earth,” Ringling Brothers, Barnum and Bailey Circus, for four years, the release states.
Tickets to the fair go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10 at https//www.itickets.com or at Meade Realty in Abingdon. A single-day general admission ticket costs $10 for adults, kids tickets are $2 and children ages 6-12 are free. Reserved seats can be purchased for an additional $10. Season ticket booklets are $45 until Sept. 10. General admission tickets are good for each night at the fair.
For more information, call 276-628-6222 or 276-628-6233.