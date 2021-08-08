Country music lineup set for Washington County Fair

Several nationally recognized country music artists are set to perform at this year’s Washington County Fair in Abingdon, Virginia.

The fair released its lineup this week in advance of the 71st annual event, which kicks off on Sept. 13 and runs through Sept. 18. New country, traditional country and other genres of artists are set to appear on the main stage. This year’s theme is “Race on Down to the Washington County Fair.”

Ryan Hurd, brought to the stage by WXBQ 96.9, will perform on the night of Monday, Sept. 14. The artist is known for singles such as “Every Other Memory,” which was dubbed one of the best songs of April 2020 and follows his Gold-certified Top 20 hit, “To A T,” according to a release from the fair.

Country music artist Jimmie Allen will perform Tuesday, Sept. 14. He’s known as the first Black artist to launch a career with two consecutive No. 1 songs from his 2018 debut album, “Mercury Lane.” The first being his debut single “Best Shot,” which claimed the No. 1 spot on country radio for three weeks and second being “Make Me Want To.”