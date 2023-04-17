BRISTOL, Va. — Meeting simultaneously Monday less than a mile apart, Bristol’s two councils unanimously approved an agreement settling a federal lawsuit Bristol, Tennessee, filed last May over the Bristol Virginia Landfill.

The settlement was developed during a daylong March 14 mediation session with U.S. Magistrate Judge Pamela Meade Sargent, which included Bristol, Virginia, Mayor Neal Osborne, Vice Mayor Becky Nave, the city manager and city attorney from both and attorneys for both sides.

On Monday the councils approved a consent order to resolve disputes over widespread environmental concerns regarding Bristol, Virginia’s maintenance and operation of its solid waste landfill.

“This takes us out of active litigation. We’ve come to an agreement on what needs to happen,” Osborne said after the six-minute meeting. “We’ll be paying some legal fees to the city of Bristol, Tennessee. We’ll be doing air sample monitoring going forward. I think it’s very net positive for both cities.”

Bristol, Tennessee, filed its action May 26, 2022, alleging Bristol, Virginia, violated the federal Clean Air Act and Resource Recover and Conservation Act and a claim of public nuisance. Bristol, Virginia, responded with an offer to resolve the litigation almost immediately but it was resolved through the court-ordered mediation, combined with a consent agreement between Bristol, Virginia, and Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares — on behalf of the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality — which included many of the same components as the federal lawsuit.

“This consent order resolves all damages, attorney’s fees, expert fees, and other costs incurred by either party as of the entry of this consent order,” according to a Bristol, Virginia, memo.

“It wasn’t just City Council. It was lots and lots of people who have a heart not just for Bristol, Tennessee, but for Bristol, Virginia, as well, and we wanted to see things move in a hopeful and positive direction,” Bristol, Tennessee, Vice Mayor Mark Hutton said during their meeting. “It was a hard decision to take this step, to take legal action against people you are joined at the hip with. I’m looking forward to broad, sunlit uplands that we can work together as one city.”

Bristol, Tennessee, Councilman Mahlon Luttrell also weighed in.

“This has been very divisive between our two cities,” Luttrell said during their meeting. “It’s very unfortunate that we’ve been in a situation and hopefully, as we go forward, now some healing can begin.”

Joel Kellog, a Bristol, Tennessee, resident and president of the HOPE for Bristol citizens group, thanked the Tennessee side council for its work and emphasized the two words that stand out from the litigation were “permanent closure.”

“We’re here to commend you for your courage, conviction and commitment to our community, your actions along with those of Mr. Sorah, Mrs. Smith, Mr. Anderson, Mr. Doherty, and all of your impressive staff, have brought us to this historic moment in time,” Kellogg said before their vote. “The bravery and resolve you have shown during this process is remarkable.”

“You’re about to accomplish something that no other government or agency has been able to or willing to accomplish, and that is permanent closure,” Kellogg said. “Those two simple words bring a sigh of relief from the thousands of affected residents. We can now move forward knowing that the possibility of ever reopening this monumental disaster is gone.”

Recently elected Bristol, Virginia, Councilman Michael Pollard was the only member who spoke prior to that group’s vote and addressed that very issue.

“I am glad to see a lot of the details in the consent order; that many of the big issues are finally resolved, not only now but for good,” Pollard said. “I know some were concerned about the wording about a permanent closure but I know all of us agreed that it was going to be a permanent closure anyway.”

Bristol, Virginia, officials have remained committed to closing the landfill since announcing last September no more trash would be accepted there. The specter of reopening emerged in December when a former councilman publicly suggested the city should consider reopening as a way to help pay for the work.

However, other council members quickly dismissed that idea.

As Osborne noted, Bristol, Virginia, is to pay Bristol, Tennessee, $300,000 within 30 days, not accept any additional waste at the landfill and initiate continuous air monitoring checking for hydrogen sulfide, total reduced sulfur and volatile organic compounds throughout construction of the EVOH cover. The city must also allow Bristol, Tennessee, to inspect the landfill and, finally, obtain state approval to permanently close the landfill once all remediation work is complete.

While this resolves the federal lawsuit, Bristol, Virginia, is a long way from completing all of the projects spelled out in the 23-page agreement.

Also at issue is how the city will pay for the work. City officials are requested $12 million in aid from the state and more than $50 million from the federal government but responses to those requests are at least months away.

In the meantime the city is expected to borrow an additional $30 million — maximizing its debt capacity — to pay for ongoing and future work. That doesn’t include closure and post-closure costs and monitoring.

Presently at the landfill, contractors are working to install an experimental sidewall odor mitigation system and drilling and connecting new gas wells to further extract methane gas from the landfill.

Last week the council approved spending about $500,000 to lease equipment for a temporary project to scrub benzene emissions with the permanent project expected to cost about $7 million.

Staff reporter Joaquin Mancera contributed to this report.