BRISTOL, Va. — City residents can now expect to get a break on their trash collection fee but pay higher taxes on some purchases.

The Bristol Virginia City Council is expected to hold final reading tonight on a plan to establish the monthly residential trash collection rate at $48 — down from the $60 per month rate approved last month.

That still represents at increase over the present $33 per month rate, but is less than both the compromise $60 rate and the originally proposed $72 per month charge.

If approved the rate would become effective in 30 days, on July 21.

The city is attempting to close a multi-million funding gap in its solid waste budget — costs primarily associated with trying to resolve problems with the current quarry landfill. The city is investing millions to resolve problems with the landfill to satisfy the terms of a proposed federal consent order and an established state consent order.

On Monday the city announced its Sidewall Odor Mitigation System “became operational” and was connected to the rest of the landfill gas collection and control system. The new system runs the entire perimeter of the quarry landfill and is designed to collect emissions from along the quarry sidewalls.

It is one of many projects the city is completing to address widespread concern about pungent odors and potential environmental impacts from emissions from the landfill.

City leaders said last week that some grant funding allowed them to make changes in the city’s fiscal 2023-24 operating budget and relieve part of the strain on the waste collection fee.

The city has to pay more to transport city waste to another site and paying tipping fees since it stopped using its landfill last September. Additionally, it no longer receives about $3 million in fees from outside sources because it can’t accept their waste either.

At the same time the trash rate is dropping, two tax rates are expected to rise. The council will hold a public hearing and first reading on plans to increase the cigarette tax from 17 cents to 25 cents per pack and to increase the admissions tax from 5% to 7%, effective July 27, 2023. It was last changed in 2016.

The charge is applied to any “amusement or entertainment where such charge is $0.50 or any amount in excess thereof” and “shall apply to all admission charging events which are held wholly or partially within the jurisdictional area of the City of Bristol Virginia, regardless of point of sale for said admission” — meaning it includes sales of tickets to the annual Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion which attracts thousands annually to enjoy music on both sides of the state line.

The tax was first imposed in 2014 and has remained at 5% until now.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m., at City Hall.

Final reading is expected at next Tuesday’s City Council meeting and, if approved, both would increase on July 28.