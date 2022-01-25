Council mulls using Steele Creek Park golf course as campsite

More Information » View Sports Facility Advisory’s findings and proposals for Steele Creek Park at: https://bit.ly/3r0T61j.

BRISTOL, Tenn. — A far-reaching series of recommendations for redevelopment of Steele Creek Park — including repurposing the golf course into an RV and tent campsite — was presented Tuesday to the Bristol Tennessee City Council.

During a council work session, consultants from Sports Facility Advisory unveiled a master plan for improvements to the city-owned park that also included upgrading the trail system.

Development of the plan was a data-driven process that considered historic and market participation rates, competition, pricing and capture rates, as well as unconventional community input sessions. The community participation included suggestions, one-on-one conversations about experiences at the park and a vote on programs they’d like to see, from indoor recreation to athletic fields and pickleball.

“We had some great feedback,” said Mark Bond, the consultant who ran the community sessions. “Somewhere between 30 and 50 folks came through. The big things that got votes were treetop ropes courses, primitive camping, RV campsite, mountain biking and paddle sports and water assets.”

The reasoning behind the proposal to repurpose the golf course is based on data that Sports Facility Advisory consultants gathered from 2019, which shows that only 191 players used the course throughout that year. The subsidy the golf course received in 2019 was of $81,000, which, according to Eleff and his team, who broke down the math for the City Council, means that they are paying $464 per individual. However, only 51 of these individuals are residents of Bristol, Tennessee; for non-residents, that subsidy cost raises to $579 per person. Eleff pointed out that golfers aren’t without alternatives in the region and highlighted the fact that the repurposing of the course would free up a lot of space.

“This would not leave golfers with no place to play in the area. Obviously, there are a few more golf courses here and several others within an easy driving distance, and so using that information, recognizing that from our evaluation of the use of space, we are recommending repurposing the golf course for other uses,” Eleff said.

The consultants also talked to members of City Council, the Parks and Recreation staff and the Friends of Steele Creek Park and analyzed the data gathered. Evan Eleff, chief operating of Sports Facility Advisory, presented the five definitions of success used to steer their recommendations.

“Number one, something that we heard over and over was Steele Creek Park is a gem in this community. We don’t want to overhaul that. We want to add to it and improve it but maintain the essence of Steele Creek Park. Number two, we want this to be a regional draw. It’s got a lot of great assets, but it’s mostly local use. … We want to add things to create more attraction, more opportunity for non-locals to come in and visit. Number three is to embrace, protect and enhance the biological diversity of the park, and I know that’s very important from an educational perspective. … Number four is attracting diverse populations and making sure it’s multigenerational. … We want to make sure that it is providing a wide range of opportunities and reasons for people and families to come and visit, and number five, creating paths for revenue generation and financial sustainability,” Eleff said.

Other recommendations included: a canopy tour with zip lines and a pavilion; construction of a multipurpose wedding and event venue; a botanical garden; an outdoor amphitheater for local programs; an educational lab by the water to add to the nature center; replacement of the tennis courts with pickleball; and installation of a BMX park at the adjacent Rooster Front Park.

When asked about time frames for the recommendations, Eleff said they are flexible. He added that consultants wanted to offer a variety of options that council members could compare and contrast.

“We’re recommending you take this information, weigh it and figure out what your priorities are, where the capital comes from. Nothing exists in a bubble, right? You got a lot going on outside of Steele Creek Park, and so weighing those options will be important.”

Councilwoman Lea Powers said now is the time to act on the recommendations.

“It’s time to do something with the excess amount of money that we have. We need to move forward to enhancing our community, and long story short, this provides tremendous enhancement. The camping, I think it’s a no-brainer, the ropes course, I think it’s a no-brainer because that’s local as well as tourism coming in. I think the loop around the lake, I think that’s a no-brainer. I think BMX is a no-brainer,” Powers said.