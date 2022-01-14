Council meets with Advance Bristol over corridor between The Pinnacle and State

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Members of the Advance Bristol organization held discussions with the Bristol Tennessee City Council on Thursday about the possibility of collaborating on various projects including plans to revitalize the State Street corridor from The Pinnacle to Volunteer Parkway.

Back in December of 2021, the Bristol Tennessee City Council applied for a grant from the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in order to finance a study with hopes of rebuilding and reconnecting Bristol, Tennessee from The Pinnacle to the casino and downtown. Tom Beavers, the director of development services for Bristol, Tennessee, explained what the study consists of and what follows once the study has been completed.

“The study will look at traffic flows, traffic patterns, bike lanes, pedestrian walkways, as well as improvements to intersections, beautification and streetscaping,” Beavers said. “It is a document that will lay out a plan for the redevelopment of the infrastructure around that corridor (from The Pinnacle to Volunteer Parkway), and once you get that done, you can apply for grants for actually making those improvements, at that point, you would move into engineering, design and obviously construction.”

Among the Advance Bristol members who attended the meeting at the Bristol Tennessee Municipal Annex Building were Executive Director Cathy Floyd, Chairman David Wagner, Vice-Chair Jerry Kirk, Treasurer Mitch Walters, Logan McCabe and Mike Sparks. According to the Advance Bristol website they are a “regional coalition of local leaders in the private sector who share an active interest in shaping the future of our community.”

During the meeting members of the City Council and Advance Bristol identified and discussed everything from zoning requirements and permits, to homelessness issues, to navigating the state legislature and working together to attract potential investors. However, it was two issues that stuck out more than the rest for both the council and members of Advance Bristol: housing and the relationship between the two Bristols.

After the meeting, Bristol Tennessee City Manager Bill Sorah acknowledged the recent tensions between Bristol, Virginia and Bristol, Tennessee. However, he is optimistic that when it comes to the betterment of Bristol as a whole, they will be more than willing to work together.

“Obviously, there are issues that are going to have to be addressed going forward on a variety fronts,” Sorah said. “But I think when we recognize that we are one community, and we recognize that the governing bodies, as well as the business community, need to work together hand in glove in order to advance Bristol, we’ll have a far better outcome in the future.”

Sorah looks forward to continuing the dialogue and collaboration with Advance Bristol.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for the public sector and the private sector to work in a collaborative way with both sides of town as we move forward into a vision for both Bristols,” Sorah said. “That will take us to the next level as a community.”

