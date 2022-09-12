Council candidates tackle variety of issues at forum

BRISTOL, Va. - City Council candidates discussed the landfill, finances, economic development and homelessness during a Monday forum.

Four men are running for three spots on the council in the Nov. 7 general election. Two-term incumbent Bill Hartley and one-term incumbent Neal Osborne are joined by challengers Jake Holmes and Michael Pollard on the ballot. Incumbent Kevin Wingard isn't seeking re-election.

The forum was hosted by the Bristol Chamber of Commerce, whose members submitted the questions. Only about 20 people attended the event at the Virginia Middle School auditorium.

While the city's embattled landfill wasn't the subject of a question, it came up when candidates were asked their two top goals.

"We need to work on closing the landfill quickly and safely. We've begun that process, but we need a preponderance of communication so people understand every step of the way what's happening, where we're at and what the timelines are," Osborne said. "And we need to continue to focus on economic development because that's how you grow a city, how you grow the tax base."

Holmes agreed on communication, saying "the city hasn't been as clear on a few issues, including the landfill. We need to step up our game to make sure our citizens know what is going on ... Also we need to have some out-of-the-box thinking to find ways for grants to leverage state resources, federal resources to find answers to age-old problems."

"First we need to get the landfill resolved and we need to get policies and procedures in place that, if followed by conscientious management, will keep the problem from coming back," Pollard said. "Second we need to get the addresses resolved...We're a year and half after the change went into place and its still not working right."

"The most immediate thing facing us is the landfill and we're working on that. It's also a long-term issue - monitoring it and making sure its closed safely," Hartley said. "In terms of our finances we're not quite where we need to be...We haven't built our reserves up and we have a ways to go and increasing economic development is really the key."

When asked about priorities over the next five years, Pollard called for a plan to improve walkability, including more sidewalks and signalized crosswalks, more professional business employing accounts and engineers.

Hartley said greater development in the downtown area, including expanding the footprint to adjoining streets including Lee and Moore streets and management of the expected development along Gate City Highway and Euclid Avenue.

Osborne said the city should focus on drawing in more businesses, improving infrastructure - streets and sidewalks - more funding for police and firefighters and looking at ways to make the city run more efficiently.

Holmes urged "repairing communication" with Bristol Tennessee, further redevelopment of the I-81 Exit 7 area, Gate City Highway and West State Street. "There is some good potential there as well at The Falls commercial center."

Both Bristols continue dealing with increased homelessness and all four candidates agreed they fall into two categories - transients who may have a multitude of issues and individuals and families unable to secure a place to live.

In regards to solutions , Holmes said a "larger police presence" is likely needed in some areas to improve safety, but also finding ways to "humanely" deal with those who genuinely need assistance.

"I think a lot of them have issues related to mental capacities. Some would have difficulty maintaining their own home. They need assistance," Pollard said.

Osborne called for a "holistic" approach with more police while finding ways to deal with case management, substance abuse and to support existing service agencies.

"From everything I've seen, the underlying issues for the homeless are substance abuse and mental health. If we don't deal with those we're not dealing with the issue," Hartley said.

Early voting begins Sept. 23 in Virginia.

The Bristol Virginia Democratic Committee will host forums Wednesday for both City Council and School Board candidates at the Bristol Public Library. The event begins at 5:30 p.m.