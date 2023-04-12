BRISTOL, Va. — The Bristol Virginia City Council approved spending over $500,000 for a temporary facility to eliminate benzene emissions at the city landfill while a permanent solution is designed.

In separate votes, the council approved spending more than $290,400 to rent an air stripper capable of reducing volatile organic compounds, specifically benzene, from its landfill leachate and over $208,000 to lease six 18,000-gallon storage tanks.

Both lease terms were for 12 months.

This project is governed by a 2021 consent order between the city and BVU Authority, which had issued a series of over 30 notices of violation because benzene levels discharged in leachate from the landfill into the city’s sanitary sewer system exceeded recommended levels.

Landfill leachate begins as rainwater that flows into and percolates through the degrading trash and typically emerges contaminated with pollutants.

Benzene has not appeared in groundwater or drinking water, just in the wastewater discharge.

“The benzene removal is part of the BVU consent order. That will have a permanent facility in place in the future. That’s in the design process,” City Manager Randy Eads said. “But this will be temporary until we get the permanent one designed and built.”

The December 2021 agreement requires the city to take “comprehensive corrective actions to address deficiencies, implement controls, and risk management practices on benzene levels.” It also “limits wastewater volumes and flow rates through an equalization flow tank. The priority is the removal of the benzene as soon as possible.”

The original agreement called for a pre-treatment system to be installed by December 2022, but included an opportunity to extend that deadline.

The city will enter into a 12-month agreement with QED Environmental Systems to lease an air stripper system to remove volatile organic compounds — including benzene and ethylbenzene.

The unit will be sized to handle leachate flow rate of 500 gallons per minute, according to a letter from the manufacturer to the city.

The temporary components will go into service “as soon” as they can be delivered and installed, Eads said.

Estimated delivery time for the scrubber unit is 10 to 14 weeks after approval, according to the letter from QED because the equipment will be fabricated new and shipped to the site.

The cost doesn’t include plumbing, electrical and other installation costs but those tasks are expected to be handled by city employees.

The council also agreed to lease six “frac tanks” from United Rentals of St. Albans, West Virginia, for tanks with a combined capacity of 108,000 gallons. This was the second time the tanks were bid out because there was no response to the initial request, Eads said.

The tanks will temporarily hold the liquid before it is discharged into the sewer system. The permanent system is expected to include a one million gallon storage tank.

The permanent benzene removal system is expected to be completed and operational in about 12 months, Eads said.

“The permanent one is projected to be a $4 million to $7 million project,” Eads said.