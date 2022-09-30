Council approves contract to take its trash to Blountville

BRISTOL, Va. — The city is close to having an agreement to take its garbage to a Blountville landfill and contracting with a firm to install temperature monitoring equipment at its closed landfill.

The City Council voted 4-1 Friday morning to enter into a contract with Eco-Safe Systems, LLC, also known as Waste Management, to bring all its trash to that company’s landfill in Sullivan County at a cost of $32.50 per ton. City trucks are currently delivering city trash there, but the city is paying the “gate rate” of about $38 per ton.

Waste Management was the lone respondent to a Sept. 14 request for proposals after a previous round generated only one incomplete bid.

The city stopped accepting all waste at its landfill on Sept. 9 to comply with terms of an injunction by Bristol Tennessee, which filed suit against its sister city over issues with the landfill, and a Virginia Department of Environmental Quality-developed plan to eliminate odors and emissions from the site.

“This is just another step in the process,” Mayor Anthony Farnum said after the 8:15 a.m., called meeting. “Obviously there are a lot of details that come into play with closing our landfill, stopping accepting waste and closing it properly and fixing the issues over there while making sure we still provide a service to our citizens with regular trash pickup and disposing of that properly.”

The city currently charges residents $33 per month for one residential container but that rate was established when the city operated its landfill.

“It is unfortunate that we find ourselves in this position,” said Councilman Kevin Wingard, who cast the lone dissenting vote. “Only one RFP was returned for the debris at $32.50 a ton. We never had a contract for trucks coming across our scales nowhere near that. It was always $16, $18 and $22 range … Now we find ourselves in a position where we are forced to pay $32.50 a ton. That’s a hard pill to swallow.”

That rate covers all municipal solid waste, yard waste and debris along with brush and bulk wood. The city will continue to pick up those items but will not pick up used tires.

City Manager Randy Eads is expected to finalize the contract, which is expected to run through Oct. 31, 2025, with an option to renew for a two-year period, according to the document.

The contract does not include transporting the trash from the city to Blountville. Eads said that would have to come through a separate bid process and agreement for a third-party provider. Presently the city trash trucks are delivering trash to Blountville daily with “no issues,” Eads said.

“There aren’t that many landfills in our region. Even if we had a bid from, say Nashville, at the moment we can’t take our collection trucks to Nashville and back. We would still have to have a transportation service provide that. We have to look at our region as whole and realize we are very limited with places to take our waste,” Eads said.

“In our capitalistic society it’s important to have competition to keep prices low as it relates to getting rid of our waste. We were the competition,” he said.

In separate action, the council voted 5-0 to approve a $588,900 agreement with Connelly & Associates Drilling Services of Frederick, Maryland, to provide and install thermocouples in the waste mass of the city landfill. The devices will be used to measure temperature levels since the landfill had exhibited characteristics of a chemical reaction in some areas.

The installation is required under the injunction with Bristol, Tennessee, and was one of 10 recommendations made by a panel of landfill experts convened earlier this year by the Virginia DEQ.

One other firm, M&W Drilling of Knoxville, submitted a bid, but it was for $695,675. Virginia procurement regulations stipulate localities must take the lowest responsive bid unless it exceeds available funds.

The city’s bid documents include a timeline of 76 working days to drill the needed holes, install piping, install digital temperature cabling and the thermocouple units and complete the work. The only unspecified areas are delivery of the pipe materials and the digital temperature cable.

“The clock starts ticking once materials arrive on site. We have been advised some materials may take four to six weeks to arrive, maybe longer, depending on the supply chain,” Eads said.

Thermocouple installation was originally expected to be completed this fall, but the city sought and received approval for more time from U.S. District Judge James P. Jones.

