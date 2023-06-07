A story in Tuesday's edition contained an error. The advanced technology center at Virginia Highlands Community College was originally estimated to cost $6 million.
featured
Correction
Related to this story
Most Popular
GLADE SPRING, Va. — Town Square Guns, whose name reveals its location, opened last month.
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Cavender’s, a family-owned western apparel store, is scheduled to open June 2 at The Pinnacle.
Jan Canterbury has a tale to tell about a land that she loves.
BRISTOL, Tenn. — As it ponders borrowing $12 million, city leaders were urged Tuesday to consider increasing its real estate tax rate.
Retiring Washington County Circuit Judge C. Randall Lowe recently received the Honorable Harry L. Carrico Outstanding Career Service Award.