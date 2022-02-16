Cope named park manager at SW Va. Historical State Park

Gretchen Cope has been named the new park manager of the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park in Big Stone Gap.

Cope is not new to the Virginia State Park system, having served for 12 years with Natural Tunnel State Park, with the last five years as the park conference and events manager.

“I am thrilled to welcome Gretchen to this leadership position at Southwest Virginia Historical State Park,” Southwest Region Manager Sharon Buchanan said. “She has tremendous energy and passion for Virginia State Parks and the region of Southwest Virginia.”

Cope said she was already familiar with the park but did some research before she applied for the position. The more she found out about the park, the history and the community, the more she knew this was the right fit for her.

“I grew up in a family that loved to be outdoors; camping is one of my first memories, and that became my passion as well,” Cope said. “Having a career that allows me to be outdoors, while also preserving history and serving the community, is what drew me to Virginia State Parks and to this current position as park manager.”

Cope is excited to continue her career with Virginia State Parks while staying in Southwest Virginia. Both she and her husband, who is a sergeant at the correctional facility in Big Stone Gap, grew up in Lee County. They and their two children plan to move to Big Stone Gap so they can be more involved in the community. She started her duties on Jan. 10, and her immediate plans include fostering existing community relations and building additional relationships.