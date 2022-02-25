Contractors to remove Coeburn landslide with Abandoned Mine Land grant

COEBURN, Va. — Crews are stabilizing a landslide that posed a danger to three homes in Coeburn, Virginia.

The Virginia Department of Energy (Virginia Energy) declared the project along Pepperhill Road an emergency, which got contractors to the site quickly to begin moving material that could have resulted in a destructive landslide.

An Abandoned Mine Land (AML) grant of $243,720 will repair the landslide and remove the potential for any further slides.

McFall Excavating Inc. was awarded the contract for this project. The crew began work on Feb. 11 to remove the sliding material.