Consultants detail landfill closure issues to Bristol Virginia City Council

The facility off Shakesville Road was first permitted in 1996 and still has more than 20 years of usable life — meaning the quarry is nowhere near full.

Not filling the quarry to the top — as planned and as specified in the city’s state landfill permit — would mean designing a series of changes to make the facility stable, to continue capturing landfill gases and promote water runoff, Dick said.

“It was designed to cease waste acceptance at a time when the shape is convex [rounded] — a surface above the rim of the quarry such that it can shed storm water precipitation off of it,” Dick said. “What we have right now, the current waste surface has a concave shape.”

That design wouldn’t properly allow water runoff.

A typical landfill closing specifies varying depths and layers of dirt and drainage areas covered with soil to encase the waste materials. It also includes wrapping the waste in a geomembrane. Major challenges, Dick said, include making certain the waste materials are stable and don’t shift too much plus designing a system to attach the geomembrane if the landfill isn’t filled to capacity and in that prescribed shape.

Whenever the landfill is closed, the city will be responsible for 30 years of post-closing environmental monitoring.