Construction halted at site of Sept. 25 hotel collapse in Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Construction of the unfinished Tenneva Holiday Inn has been halted and an investigation into what caused its partial collapse a month ago will not occur until after the building is completely shored and deemed safe, an employee from Frizzell Construction told the Bristol Herald Courier Friday evening.
Just before 8 p.m. on Sept. 25, multiple floors in the middle of the structure, which was under construction near the intersection of State Street and the Volunteer Parkway in downtown Bristol, collapsed. No one was injured.
In the days just after the collapse, Brian Deal, a representative with the hotel’s developer, Tenneva LLC, told the Bristol Herald Courier that experts were working to determine what happened. Additionally, Bristol Tennessee City Manager Bill Sorah previously said the site’s owners would hire experts in structural engineering and construction experts to investigate the cause.
However, in the last month very little has been released about what happened or what comes next by Tenneva LLC or Bristol, Tennessee-based Frizzell Construction, the lead contractor on the project. But on Friday evening, after a number of inquiries, the Herald Courier received an email with an update on the status of the hotel’s construction and the investigation from Frizzell Construction employee Sheila Trinkle.
“For the safety of our teams and investigators, construction has been halted until the building is completely shored and deemed safe, after which, investigators will begin the investigation into what happened. All involved parties and third party engineers will have a chance to investigate with their representatives simultaneously,” Trinkle said.
She added that all buildings are most vulnerable during the construction period, and work will not begin again until all investigations are completed. Trinkle said.
“We will update everyone after the investigations are complete,” she wrote.
Ground was broken on the project in June 2019, when officials said it was expected to open this fall. Once completed, the hotel will be seven stories with a bar and restaurant and a full lounge at the top of the building that will offer a view of downtown, officials with the project said then.
