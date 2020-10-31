Construction halted at site of Sept. 25 hotel collapse in Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Construction of the unfinished Tenneva Holiday Inn has been halted and an investigation into what caused its partial collapse a month ago will not occur until after the building is completely shored and deemed safe, an employee from Frizzell Construction told the Bristol Herald Courier Friday evening.

Just before 8 p.m. on Sept. 25, multiple floors in the middle of the structure, which was under construction near the intersection of State Street and the Volunteer Parkway in downtown Bristol, collapsed. No one was injured.

In the days just after the collapse, Brian Deal, a representative with the hotel’s developer, Tenneva LLC, told the Bristol Herald Courier that experts were working to determine what happened. Additionally, Bristol Tennessee City Manager Bill Sorah previously said the site’s owners would hire experts in structural engineering and construction experts to investigate the cause.

However, in the last month very little has been released about what happened or what comes next by Tenneva LLC or Bristol, Tennessee-based Frizzell Construction, the lead contractor on the project. But on Friday evening, after a number of inquiries, the Herald Courier received an email with an update on the status of the hotel’s construction and the investigation from Frizzell Construction employee Sheila Trinkle.