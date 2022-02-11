 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Conley named Cornerstone Christian Academy head of school

  • Updated
Fred Conley

ABINGDON, Va. — Cornerstone Christian Academy (CCA) has selected Fred Conley to serve as its new head of school.

Conley comes to the private school with more than two decades of experience as a Christian school administrator, pastor and missionary. In addition, his career includes 12 years of teaching experience in secondary education and five years at the collegiate level.

“I’m humbled to be selected to serve the students and families at Cornerstone,” Conley said. “This is a special place that, for more than a decade, has been cultivating the next generation of Christ-like leaders. As we look ahead to the next 10 years, and beyond, we have a tremendous opportunity to continue to strengthen our outreach and impact. I look forward to working with our board of directors, administration, faculty and staff to help make that vision become a reality.”

