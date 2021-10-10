Confederate statue at Washington County Courthouse to move due to construction

The public hearing is necessary because state law now requires public input before such statues are moved, said County Administrator Jason Berry.

“For Washington County, we’re undertaking the new construction and renovations up at the courthouse,” said county Attorney Lucy Phillips. “And our engineering firm has already advised that the two statues up there need to be removed for construction to proceed.”

Likely, the statues can’t be returned to the courthouse grounds once the construction is complete, Phillips said.

“I don’t think there’s going to be any room for the statue,” she said. “They’re trying to utilize every square footage, every inch that they can,” Phillips said of the property. ‘They’re trying to get as much use as they can and as much space as they can for the courthouse.”

History

In recent years, Civil War monuments have been under attack across Virginia — in cities and towns like Richmond, Farmville, Charlottesville and Portsmouth.

Protesters say such markers should be removed from public squares and places like courthouses because they symbolize racism and hatred. Opponents argue that these markers should stand because they are part of this country’s history.