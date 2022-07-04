 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Floyd County Humane Society
Saving Otis

Community rallies, raises funds to save injured stray cat

The Floyd community has raised more than $1,300 for emergency medical treatment for a stray cat, who was found with a dart sticking out of his side.

The Floyd County Humane Society first reached out about the stray’s situation on June 22 via Facebook and named the stray Otis the next day, after he started responding to treatment.

Community members who regularly feed Otis discovered the dart protruding from his side and contacted FCHS for aid.

Surgery was conducted by Dr. Jacob Nicolo of the Blue Ridge Veterinary Hospital.

For now Otis is under the care of Dr. Anna Simms, who routinely works with the humane society and its animals.

Simms said the dart perforated seven areas of Otis’s intestines and almost completely passed through his abdomen.

Nicolo also removed an abscess around Otis’s left kidney and gave him two types of antibiotics to help him fight infection.

As of June 28, Simms said, Otis’s prognosis is looking brighter, but he still has obstacles to overcome. He will likely be on antibiotics for another few weeks, Simms said.

Simms said Otis’s appetite is great, and “he loves having his bowl held for him.”

“He is sweet as can be and has tolerated all the care he has needed,” she said.

Simms noted when he’s well enough, Otis will need to be neutered before he can officially start his search for a permanent home.

FCHS said Otis’s injuries were “deliberately inflicted” and is offering $500 for any information about the responsible party that leads to a conviction.

Simms provided an image of the blowdart gun Otis’s team thinks may have been used to harm him.

“These things are not common,” she said, which she hopes will lend a hand in finding the assailant.

Floyd County Animal Control is conducting the formal investigation.

