 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Community members discuss smelly situation
0 comments
top story
Public Meeting

Community members discuss smelly situation

{{featured_button_text}}
BHC logo square

BRISTOL, Va. — Approximately 150 concerned Bristol residents packed into the train station Tuesday night to share frustrations about Bristol, Virginia’s troublesome landfill and launch an advocacy group while also demanding that the landfill be closed as soon as possible.

“I’m 81 years old. I don’t have long to live. I want to breathe fresh air,” Tina Cook of Forest Hills told those gathered during the public comment portion of the meeting.

Many of the residents of the area regularly affected by the noxious gases emitted from the landfill described symptoms such as nausea, upper respiratory issues, headaches, nose bleeds and fatigue they attribute to fumes from the landfill.

“This is not about the smell,” Jessica Stiles, who recently moved to the area from Nashville, said. “The smell is disgusting, but this is not about the smell. I have been waking up with headaches. I’ve been feeling foggy. … I’m a relatively healthy person, but I am just not feeling well. I am feeling weird and I’m very concerned.”

Stiles said she is considering leaving the area because she does not want to permanently damage her health.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Her symptoms were echoed by several other area residents who were concerned about how the pollution affects them, their children and elderly citizens. Several people were also concerned about property values and whether they could sell their homes in the affected areas.

The Rev. Kris Aaron, senior pastor of the First Baptist Church of Bristol and a Forest Hill resident whose family has been impacted by the landfill, said the purpose of the community meeting was to harness the shared anger and frustration of the group to use it productively while also providing information to help residents advocate for themselves.

A new community group called HOPE for Bristol was announced at the meeting. The acronym stands for Healing Our Polluted Environment.

“Our main goal at this time is the safe, timely and fiscally responsible closure of the Bristol, Virginia landfill,” organizer Joel Kellogg said. “We’re still in the early stages of organizing and development.”

The HOPE group included a community symptom and odor survey. Kellogg asked each household to explain the types of odors they smell and the type of symptoms their families have experienced. Those symptoms included irritation of the eyes, nose and throat; dizziness; headaches; nosebleeds; anxiety; tremors; depression and brain fog.

“I don’t think there is anybody in Bristol that can deny there is a terrible problem,” the Rev. Samuel Weddington of the First Presbyterian Church, and one of the organizers of the event, told those gathered. He said he refers to the smell as “the beast.”

“The beast needs to be seen for what it truly is — gas — toxic gas coming off of that landfill and sweeping through the city this or that way with the wind,” he said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Psaki blasts Texas order blocking vaccine mandates

Watch Now: Related Video

Psaki blasts Texas order blocking vaccine mandates

Watch Now: Related Video

Psaki blasts Texas order blocking vaccine mandates

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Meadowview grandmother opens child care center
Local News

Meadowview grandmother opens child care center

  • Updated

When a Meadowview woman had trouble finding caregivers for her young grandchildren, she did what any grandmother would like to do. She started her own preschool and day care to help her own daughters and other mothers in the area receive reliable child care.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts