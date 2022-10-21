Community challenged to sleep a 'Night Without A Bed'

Bristolians and area residents are encouraged to sleep anywhere but their beds Saturday night to show support for Night Without A Bed.

The event correlating with Family Promise Week serves as a fundraiser and awareness event for the national organization’s local affiliates. The hope behind the project is that by sleeping on the floor, on the couch, in a car or a tent, participants will contribute to creating more understanding around the issue of homelessness as well as helping raise funds for Family Promise of Bristol, which works to serve the unhoused population locally.

“Without lived experience it’s a lot harder to understand what people are going through,” Larissa Copley, program support specialist and intake coordinator with Family Promise of Bristol, said. “Even experiencing that for just one night kind of sheds light on how difficult it can be just to navigate through your day-to-day when you don't know where you're going to sleep that night.”

Family Promise hopes that not just individuals, but groups in the community can rally together to help spread the word about their efforts to provide resources for the unhoused. Night Without A Bed also helps promote empathy for those who do not have a bed to sleep in.

“I really appreciate when people do take time to kind of step away from their own lives to think about what other people may be experiencing,” Copley said. “I think an event like this is a really good opportunity for folks to try doing that.”

In working at A Place to Be, the homeless services day center operated by Family Promise of Bristol at the Bristol Salvation Army, Copley sees firsthand the many faces and facets of the city’s homeless situation. She feels that despite the emerging crisis, there is still some good to behold at the facility.

“Surprisingly, it's not as much doom and gloom as someone might think,” Copley said. “Regardless of all the things that our folks do go through that we see at the Day Center, we still have quite a lot of people that are happy and positive and working really hard with case management to try to move forward.”

Participants of Night Without A Bed are encouraged to share their experiences on social media using #NightWithoutABed2022. Pictures and stories can also be emailed to info@FamilyPromiseofBristol.org.

According to Copley, there will also be an opportunity to do Night Without A Bed in the spring for Family Promise Day of Giving on April 20, 2023.