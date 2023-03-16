BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The Sullivan County Commission reversed course Thursday, holding a sudden last-minute vote that failed — on first reading — to terminate its lease with Observation Knob Park.

Commissioners initially agreed to table, or take no vote, on the controversial resolution which attracted a large crowd to the meeting. If passed it would have terminated Sullivan County's Observation Knob Park lease with the TVA.

Instead, the late vote was 13 no, 10 yes and one absent, in favor of not terminating the lease during the commission's regular monthly meeting.

Commissioner Cheryl Harvey, who is the main sponsor of the resolution, had initially introduced the resolution for first reading. Highlighting what she perceives to be the continued liability that Observation Knob Park is to Sullivan County.

"There are so many potential liabilities in this park. Why in the world do we want to subject our county to these multiple liability risks? With the expectation of only breaking even financially or, at best, making a small profit which we now know must be rolled over into an ongoing maintenance budget, including the $18,000 cost that's needed to be spent immediately just to correct the failed electrical inspections for just a portion of the campsite?" Harvey said.

"Had a private entity leased and managed Observation Knob Park in the same manner that Sullivan County has done so for the past decade, they would certainly have gone bankrupt, and no one would be trying to justify sinking more money into this relentless money pit," she said.

After a long discussion, the commissioners had initially agreed to set up a special meeting before the opening of the park to give each other time to look over contracts and get more information.

Once this original decision to delay the vote was taken, many of the members of the public who have shared their concerns regarding the management and future of Observation Knob Park over the past few months left the meeting. By the time the Commission voted against the termination of Observation Knob Park's lease, very few of them were present.