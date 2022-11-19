Comments on transportation plan open until Nov. 28

The Bristol TN/VA Metropolitan Planning Organization is accepting questions, comments, and feedback regarding the draft 2023-2026 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) designed to guide transportation projects in the region for the next four years.

The draft document is currently available online at www.bristoltn.org/MPO and can be viewed at: the Bristol Virginia City Hall, the Bristol Tennessee City Hall, the Abingdon Town Hall the Sullivan County Courthouse or the Washington County Virginia Government Center Building.

Comment cards are available at each of the locations above. Comments also will be accepted via email at mpo@bristoltn.org. All comments received by noon on Monday, Nov. 28, will be incorporated into the final TIP document that will be presented for consideration by the MPO Executive Committee at its 10 a.m. meeting Thursday, Dec. 16.

The Bristol TN/VA MPO serves the city of Bristol and Sullivan County in Tennessee and the city of Bristol, the town of Abingdon, and Washington County in Virginia. The MPO works jointly with the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the Virginia Department of Transportation, Federal Highway Administration, and Federal Transit Administration to administer the local transportation planning process.