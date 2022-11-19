 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Comments on transportation plan open until Nov. 28

  • 0

The Bristol TN/VA Metropolitan Planning Organization is accepting questions, comments, and feedback regarding the draft 2023-2026 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) designed to guide transportation projects in the region for the next four years.

The draft document is currently available online at www.bristoltn.org/MPO  and can be viewed at: the Bristol Virginia City Hall, the Bristol Tennessee City Hall, the Abingdon Town Hall the Sullivan County Courthouse or the Washington County Virginia Government Center Building.

Comment cards are available at each of the locations above. Comments also will be accepted via email at mpo@bristoltn.org. All comments received by noon on Monday, Nov. 28, will be incorporated into the final TIP document that will be presented for consideration by the MPO Executive Committee at its 10 a.m. meeting Thursday, Dec. 16.

People are also reading…

The Bristol TN/VA MPO serves the city of Bristol and Sullivan County in Tennessee and the city of Bristol, the town of Abingdon, and Washington County in Virginia.  The MPO works jointly with the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the Virginia Department of Transportation, Federal Highway Administration, and Federal Transit Administration to administer the local transportation planning process.

BHC logo square
0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Brothers discuss the challenge of finding mind-sharpening root

Brothers discuss the challenge of finding mind-sharpening root

Jake Jennings spied the treasure from the top of a cliff at least 50 yards away. Well, he saw the berries that indicated a prize could be close by. He and his brother, Joshua, had spent 13 hours in the woods that September day. At that point, Jake was not going to be stopped.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts