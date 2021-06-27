Related to this story

Northam, others gather to dedicate Clinch River State Park
Local News

  • Updated

After years of dedicated effort from local leaders, including the late Virginia state Sen. Ben Chafin, a state park winding the length of the Clinch River finally opened on Wednesday. Among the 100 guests in attendance was Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, who praised the hard work from a delegation of Southwest Virginia officials and local residents that made the Clinch River State Park possible.

