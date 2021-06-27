Rumors had been rampant for years that Appalachian League baseball would cease to exist.

“That wasn’t going to happen,” said Dan Moushon, who replaced Lee Landers as president of the Appalachian League in 2019. “Major League Baseball made a commitment to keep baseball in these communities.”

The Appalachian League has, indeed, carried on, but the players are now college freshmen and sophomores who are not getting paid, and they’re swinging wood bats.

“I know the purpose of the league,” said Bristol State Liners manager Dave Trembley, a former manager with the Baltimore Orioles. “What we are trying to do with Major League Baseball and USA Baseball is correlate very closely to making this a developmental league that is based upon what it is like for a player in his first year.

“This is rookie level baseball for me. I think the difference is we are trying to teach these guys the nuances and the differences from college baseball to professional baseball.”

The Appalachian League by the numbers: Members clubs: 10 States represented: 4

More Appalachian League information » League founded: 1911 » Old format: Developmental Rookie League » New format: College wood-bat (freshmen and sophomores) » Colleges represented: 144. (Most: University of Missouri, 10; Georgia Gwinnett, Illinois 9; Hillsborough (Florida) Community College, 8; Oklahoma State 8. Regional colleges: Bluefield 4, Bluefield State 4, East Tennessee State 3, King 2, Radford 1, Virginia 1, Walters State 1, UVa-Wise 1. » League President: Dan Moushon. » Managers: Bluefield, Joe Oliver; Bristol, Dave Trembley; Burlington, Jack McDowell; Danville, Desi Relaford; Elizabethton, Kevin Riggs; Greeneville, Alan Regier; Johnson City, Rick Magnante; Kingsport, Daren Brown; Princeton, Patrick Anderson; and Pulaski, Clark Crist. » Season schedule: 54 games. » All-Star Game: July 27, at Calfee Park, Pulaski » Championship: Aug. 9, East/West division winners meet in one-game playoff.

The Appalachian League was founded in 1911, serving as a developmental rookie league for various major league affiliates. That partnership ended last September, when the agreement between MLB and Minor League Baseball came to an end.

“Personally, it broke my heart to see professional baseball leave, but when it went out, thank the good Lord we got something else back in,” said Virginia High baseball coach Mark Daniels.

Nearly four weeks into the 2021 season, the creation of a “new” Appalachian League as a college wood-bat league has largely been met with rave reviews.

“I think it is going to be a great thing,” said Daniels, who also works with USA Baseball. “The games I have seen, they are very competitive. These are young men fighting for the next level and working to get better and this is some good baseball. There are some tremendous coaches in this league that are going to develop guys, and I think it is going to be a fun season to watch.”

Much like the “old” Appalachian League, the point of this “new” format is still the same.

“I think it is pretty good. There is a lot of talent in this league, a lot of really, really good arms, young players, and I think it is going to go far,” said Bristol State Liners leadoff batter TJ Jackson, a Chicago native, who plays at the University of Illinois. “Developing, that is what everybody is here for, to get better at baseball. …

“I really want to play professional baseball so, hopefully, that opportunity comes one day.”

The league is meant to be fun. Gone are the Pirates, Twins, Cardinals, Mets and Blue Jays. Enter such unique monikers as Bristol’s State Liners, Otterbots, Sock Puppets, WhistlePigs, Axmen and Doughboys, offering a marketing bonanza for the 10-team league.

“One of the most attractive things was the fact that all of a sudden these teams were going to have their own identity,” said Moushon, a 36-year baseball veteran, who was given his start in the game by Landers, who died last month after 60 years in the sport. “In Johnson City’s case, they have been the Cardinals since 1975, and the Minnesota Twins have been with Elizabethton since 1974.

“You are talking 40-plus years of a major league name. Now all of a sudden you get to have your own identity, and they all got to rebrand and came up with these creative nicknames so it was really something special for each of the communities.”

***

That long-rumored end of the Appalachian League came last fall, when MLB dropped 40 clubs, leaving those communities without teams to call their own. They didn’t even have a final season after COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the entire 2020 campaign.

“We really didn’t know with contraction what was going to happen to the league,” said Moushon, who kept the faith, and encouraged the 10-member league to do the same. “We knew the short seasons were on the target to be removed, and we didn’t know what the plans were going to be, but we had heard all along that Major League Baseball had a plan to provide baseball in all these communities.”

It turns out USA Baseball, in conjunction with MLB, did have a plan.

“We were fighting hard to keep what we had, obviously all of us were, and somewhere during that process we started hearing there might be something after. But again, we thought ‘is that real or are they just trying to appease us a little bit?’” Luttrell said. “Then serious conversations started occurring, and we thought, ‘Well, we are going to miss them.’

“College baseball, college athletics, in general, is exciting to me. We all listened to everything they had to say, and we all bought into it, and I think we are all very pleased with it so far.”

***

The plan was to develop a wood-bat league for college freshmen and sophomores, a niche that didn’t exist before. Eventually, these players could get promoted to a higher college wood-bat league, such as the Cape Cod League, and perhaps eventually get drafted into the professional ranks.

“It is going great. It is a great experience being around these coaches that just know so much and just try to absorb all the information,” said Bristol State Liners pitcher Jake DeLisi, who played the last two seasons at King University. “Just trying to become a better player, and that is what all these coaches want us to do. Ultimately, the dream is to become a professional player, and that is what these coaches are trying to help us all do.”

It wasn’t a venture USA Baseball took lightly either. It filled the 10 rosters with currently 341 players from 144 college programs across the nation, added 10 managers and 20 coaches, all with professional experience, in addition to 10 player development coaches, appointed umpires from their own developmental program and provided whatever else the league needed to operate.

“It is amazing the amount of staff and hours they have devoted putting this together. …,” Moushon said.

“It is pretty amazing what they have been able to accomplish.”

There is also the financial backing from both USA Baseball and MLB.

All the bats, balls and equipment, USA Baseball is bringing in,” Luttrell said. “There is money behind the program and the league. A lot of people know them as travel ball leagues and a big part of the Olympic process, but this is something more than they have ever done so they are learning as well. …

“These kids are very exciting to watch,” added Luttrell. “In fact, some of the play we have been seeing has been better than what we have had in the past. It is going to be a great league, it really is.”

There is also a renewed enthusiasm from the college players.

“The big surprise is the energy of these kids,” Bluefield Ridge Runners general manager Rocky Malamisura said. “When you have been drafted, yeah, you want to make it to the next level, but the energy kind of dies down a little bit, and you start looking into the professional aspects of the sport.

“These are college kids, and they are hungry, and they are excited to be here. They really want to get out there and apply their wares for the scouts and other coaches that will be here to see them.”

***

Trembley is one of two former major league skippers hired by USA Baseball to serve as managers in the league, joining Kingsport’s Daren Brown, a former big league manager with the Seattle Mariners.

We have had a passion and love affair with the game for an awful long time,” Trembley said. “I think there is no better opportunity than to try to help young people. You are trying to mentor, direct, teach and give back a little bit to the game because all of us that have been in this game so long have a responsibility to the game to try and help it in the future. These guys are our best guys to do that.”

Trembley brought in past major leaguers in pitching coach Larry McCall and hitting coach Barbaro Garbay to teach basic fundamentals and what is needed to reach the big leagues.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The game needs good teachers. I think the game needs role models, I think the game needs mentors, the game needs people that respect the game, respect the players,” Trembley said. “You know how to act, that is what we call baseball etiquette. I think there is a certain way you act on and off the field. I think you represent yourself, your family and your community as a major league player.”

There were lots of questions entering the new venture. Malamisura found himself having to explain that even though most of the players won’t be eligible for next month’s amateur draft, that isn’t a bad thing.

“There are still some issues with people understanding what non-draft eligible actually means,” Malamisura said. “It doesn’t mean they are no good, it just means they have signed a piece of paper that says they are going to play college ball for at least two years.”

Local baseball fans have shown an early willingness to support a league with their attendance.

“I am very impressed with the crowds,” Moushon said. “Here in Bristol on opening night, my goodness, a crowd over 2,300, it has been very well received. I was in Johnson City on their opener and they had over 3,000. … It has been a tremendous response from the fans.”

***

Players have arrived from across the country. Jackson, who drove nine hours from Chicago, has joined the rest of the State Liners, who are staying in a local hotel. They are also provided pregame and postgame meals and have a per diem card for breakfast and other needs.

“The set-up is really nice. Bristol is a really nice town, I like it, I like the scenery,” said Jackson, who is one of nine players from the Fighting Illini in the league. “The mountains are different for me because I am a city kid, used to a lot of skyscrapers, but a lot of the parks are pretty nice. We get treated well.”

Local players haven’t been forgotten. King has two representatives on the State Liners, DeLisi and Chilhowie graduate Ray Berry. Both have pitched well, while adjusting to competing against athletes from all levels of college baseball.

I came in here a little nervous because I was from a D-II school, but I have competed with these guys,” said DeLisi, who has entered the transfer portal and hopes his involvement in the league will open doors to another school. “Anybody from any level can compete with anybody up here as long as you are competitive and you work hard.”

Some haven’t arrived yet. Lebanon’s Matthew Buchanan, who will pitch for the University of Virginia, is anxious to join the State Liners after his high school season comes to an end.

“Honestly, just a great experience, being around the talent of those kids,” Buchanan said. “You couldn’t ask for a better program to be in during the summer, especially to get you ready for college ball. I am just excited, honestly blessed to be with that group of guys over there. I am really excited for it.”

So is longtime Lebanon baseball coach Doc Adams.

“I like to see the young kids play. They are not getting paid for it, and they have got a lot of heart,” Adams said. “I am glad to see my kid get to play in it. I have been watching it a little bit on replays, and I am glad for these young kids. Maybe some of them might get a chance to play at the big leagues so it is good.

“I have seen in Bristol there have been some big crowds down there so I think everybody is hungry for a little bit of baseball in this country. It is good for us and good for the community. It is good for Southwest Virginia.”

***

Minor League Baseball is known for wacky promotions, fan-friendly atmosphere and nicknames, such as the Rough Riders, River Bandits, Biscuits, Lake Monsters, Flying Squirrels and Lookouts.

The Appalachian League has joined in on the fun. In addition to the Bristol State Liners, the clubs and their nicknames include the Bluefield (West Virginia) Ridge Runners, Burlington (North Carolina) Sock Puppets, Danville (Virginia) Otterbots, Elizabethton River Riders, Greeneville Flyboys, Johnson City Doughboys, Kingsport Axmen, Princeton (West Virginia) WhistlePigs and Pulaski (Virginia) River Turtles.

Most of the new nicknames have a historic origin, such as the State Liners, which is what Bristol’s Appalachian League team was known as in 1921-25 because the city’s main street, State Street, is divided by Virginia and Tennessee. Perhaps the most unique is WhistlePigs, a tribute to the prevalent groundhog issue in the Princeton area.

Expect to see plenty of Appalachian League merchandise for sale at local parks.

“Our souvenir sales are going really well.” Luttrell said. “We have struggled in getting some hats. There were some issues with some of the licensing and branding early on, but it is starting to happen.”

Luttrell has also seen Bristol fans begin to adjust from the Pirates to State Liners.

“The fans have adapted. Some of the people still wear their old swag in,” Luttrell said. “We have got a little cheering section, and they still holler out, ‘Let’s go Bucs.’ They are starting to transition, ‘Let’s go State Liners’ so it is happening.”

***

There are a few rule changes, such as putting runners on base in extra innings, seven inning games on Sunday and a Monday off day for each team. The biggest adjustment for the players has been the switch from the college aluminum to wood bats.

I usually play in wood-bat leagues during the summer, that is kind of what collegiate ballplayers do,” said Jackson, who is a die-hard White Sox fan from Chicago. “I am pretty used to it. I prefer wood over metal anyways. It is tough hitting the wood, but you have to do it if you are going to play at the next level.”

DeLisi likes it, too. He isn’t trying to hit with wood, he is just trying to retire batters waving the lumber.

“I love pitching to wooden bats more than metal bats for sure,” he said. “I like to pitch inside and with the wood bats it helps a lot because it is hard to make contact and when you do it is a broken bat sometimes so it is definitely easier than pitching to wood bats.”

Bats were shattering all over the league, including the first at-bat of the season for the State Liners.

“I think the first shipment of bats that came in, we had about 180 bats. Other bats have come in too,” Luttrell said. “Some of the bats have just exploded from the kids not knowing how to really rip and hit with them. They have gone through a lot of bats.”

There is also the rapid growth of analytics. In all 10 stadiums, USA Baseball has installed TrackMan, which measures everything from velocity and spin rates to launch angles and home run distance, all of which are used by coaches and scouts to evaluate potential pro prospects.

The players today are very intuitive, they like to see their numbers, their exit velocity, their launch angle, but to be honest with you, that doesn’t tell me if a guy can play,” said Trembley, who looks for a balance between the numbers and basic fundamentals. “I am interested in rather or not a guy can play, and you find out if a guy can play or not by watching him out there and is he capable of doing the little things. The little things make the big things possible, and so that is our point of emphasis here.”

***

The Appalachian League is preparing to enter its fourth week, with the standings fairly balanced, led by Princeton in the East, with the WhistlePigs winning 11 of their first 12 games. Meanwhile, in the West Division, Greeneville and Bristol have traded places at the top in the past week. Only four of 10 teams were above .500 going into this weekend.

As the summer reaches July, Trembley expects the races will heat up across the league.

“We haven’t played everybody, but it looks there is a decent balance. The first 20 games or so, you still have got players coming and going,” he said. “The guys are still getting used to this, hitting with a wood bat, the travel. We have got some guys playing new positions. The terminology is different than college, the routine is different.

“I think there is an adjustment for the first 20 or so games. I would expect the second half of the season when you get towards that, I think you will see these guys really be able to show what their skill level is.”

Each team will play a 54-game schedule, 14 less than the old system, with the division leaders meeting in August for a one-game winner-take-all championship game.

Not bad for a league many felt had played its final game in 2019. Yet, the 10 league members simply refused to believe there wasn’t a place for Appalachian League baseball to continue.

“You never knew when contraction hit what was going to happen,” Moushon said. “If they didn’t band together and be cooperative, you never know what may have happened, but everyone did. They all wanted to keep it together and it worked.”

Luttrell has certainly become a fan.

It has been a tough road to get here through the contraction things and the uncertainty of whether baseball would survive in the Appalachian League or not,” Luttrell said. “I think the model that we have in place right now will ensure survival of the Appy League for years to come.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.