WISE, Va. — A Coeburn man faces drug and weapons charges after police arrested him on Tuesday.

Rodney Allen Pickett, age 49, of Coeburn, was taken into custody March 7 and was arrested pursuant to a search warrant conducted last week, according to a written statement.

On March 3 officers of the Coeburn Police Department went to a home in the Banner section of Coeburn to serve Pickett with an arrest warrant for an assault and battery charge. They received consent to enter the home and while there, they saw evidence of criminal activity in plain view that led them to seek a search warrant of the property.

As a result Pickett is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (2 counts); possession of a firearm while distributing schedule 1 or 2 drugs; possession with intent to distribute schedule 1 or 2 drugs; possession of schedule 1 or 2 drugs [nearly two pounds of methamphetamine]; possession of schedule 1 or 2 drugs (mushrooms); failure to register a machine gun within 24 hours; unlawful possession of a machine gun for aggressive purposes and maintaining a common nuisance, according to the statement.

At this time, Pickett is being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon, as he awaits arraignment on these charges.