Coalfields Expressway gains funding for next phase

RICHMOND, Va. — Last week the state announced a $207 million comprehensive agreement to design and construct the next phase of U.S. Route 460/121 in Buchanan County.

The Poplar Creek Phase B project includes two miles of two-lane roadway with climbing lanes as needed and a bridge over railroad tracks and the Levisa Fork. It will extend from the end of Phase A, near Route 604, to the existing Route 460 in Grundy, according to a written statement.

The funding includes right-of-way acquisition, design and construction, VDOT spokeswoman Michelle Earl said Wednesday. Preliminary engineering is currently underway with construction expected to begin in late 2022 or early 2023.

This will be the final phase of Corridor Q construction in Virginia.

Corridor Q is part of the Appalachian Development Highway System, authorized by Congress in 1965 as part of the Appalachian Development Act. The first mile of new Corridor Q construction in Virginia opened to traffic in fall 2020, at the Virginia and Kentucky state line. In 2023, motorists will be driving on eight additional miles of Corridor Q from near the Virginia state line to the Southern Gap area. Paving projects for that section began in late 2021.

“Due to the rugged terrain, the final miles of Corridor Q in Virginia mark some of the most challenging to construct,” former Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine said. “These new miles of roadway are anticipated to be finalized in mid-2026 and will enable safer and more efficient transportation options while creating opportunities for economic growth in the region.”

While the majority of funds used for the Corridor Q projects in Buchanan County have thus far been state-matched federal funds, the advancement of the construction of Poplar Creek Phase B at this time was made possible by flexibility provided by the 2020 Transportation Omnibus Legislation, according to the statement.

This project includes 80% federal funds with the balance coming from state, ARC or other grants, as they become available, Earl said.

VDOT and its public-private partner Bizzack Construction LLC incorporated the coal synergy process into the majority of the projects, reducing road-building costs by using larger earth-moving machinery traditionally used by coal companies to prepare the road bed to rough grade, and allowing the company to recover salable coal reserves during the road bed preparation.

Bizzack Construction LLC has performed the majority of the design and construction for the new portions of roadway, as well as serving as contractor on past widening projects in the Grundy area.

“Like so many at VDOT who have worked on Corridor Q projects in Virginia for decades, Bizzack has been a part of these projects and is proud to be Virginia’s partner in reaching the milestone of completing Corridor Q,” Bizzack Construction LLC President Gary Taylor said.