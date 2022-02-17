CMS appears to back off on enforcement of mandate

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine this week, expressed frustration at the federal response to a request for a limited waiver for the vaccination mandate.

Earlier this week the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services responded to Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, saying it wants to work with each state and asked for a list of hospitals of concern to “better understand their individual circumstances” while helping them come into compliance with a mandate requiring health care workers be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Youngkin and Justice sent a joint letter Jan. 31, seeking some relief for rural hospital systems with high numbers of unvaccinated workers. At that time, Ballad had about 1,000 unvaccinated workers, but that number diminished dramatically during the past three weeks.

CMS issued a mandate in November that all health care workers at all facilities which received funds from either federal insurance program must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The original January deadline has been extended, and Ballad pushed its deadline to Feb. 11 due to delays while the Supreme Court considered the case. The high court upheld the CMS mandate Jan. 13.

“The one thing worse than a bad regulation is a regulation they say they’ll sort of enforce,” Levine said Wednesday. “If you do a regulation, the expectation is people will comply with it. If you do a regulation and say, ‘If you sort of comply, maybe we won’t,’ we can’t run our business that way. If somebody puts a regulation on the books, Ballad Health’s intent is to comply with that regulation.”

In its response to the governors, CMS reiterated its support for the vaccine and boosters.

Ballad has opposed the mandate because it did have a high number of unvaccinated employees, has stressed it should be the individuals choice and continues dealing with a staffing crisis.

“I understand why they’re saying that because they understand there is a real staffing problem,” Levine said.

Ballad announced Wednesday 63 employees, including 46 front-line caregivers, were suspended because they weren’t vaccinated or hadn’t applied for an exemption. They will have 90 days to meet one of those criteria or their employment will be ended.

The health system presently has 600 open nursing positions and is employing about 400 contract nurses to help fill those positions, Levine said.

The mandate puts hospitals in a difficult situation, he said.

“If you go back to the letter we wrote to CMS, we said to them, ‘Please put something in writing that provides hospitals guidance that if you’re weighing the issues of staffing versus a mandate, prioritize staffing so that we can take care of patients,’” he said.

Levine said CMS regulates Ballad and other health care providers two ways — through the states and the Joint Commission — which provides third-party accreditation.

“When you’re accredited by the Joint Commission, you’re deemed to be in compliance with the (CMS) conditions of participation,” Levine said. “We’ve got several hospitals going through Joint Commission surveys — the [Johnson City] Med Center, Bristol just went through a survey a few weeks ago. All of our surveys — during the height of the pandemic — turned out very positive with full accreditation.”

Future surveys will include a check whether employees are vaccinated, and if any aren’t vaccinated or exempt, a hospital is considered out of compliance, Levine said.

The two federal programs combined represent about 80% of Ballad’s payer mix.