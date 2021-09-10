Clinchco WWII soldier's remains return home

Windell Ely said he was reminded of the Old Testament story of Joseph, who told the Israelites to make sure his bones were taken home to the Promised Land after his death. It was no easy task, but Joseph’s loved ones saw his wishes fulfilled, carrying his body inside a coffin from Egypt, through the Wilderness of Sinai for 40 years, to Israel, where they had to conquer enemies that held the mountain where Joseph was to be buried.

“This is a huge thing that the nation has paid the price,” Windell Ely said. “That the people have set aside time and worked and put all their labor in to bring the bones of Stewart back home, where his heart was. Home, the place that, like Joseph, is where he wanted his bones buried — no other place in the world.”

Windell Ely, who is a Vietnam veteran, said it was his duty to bear witness for both the dead and the living.

“Witness [so] that we never forget how dangerous this life is for all of us. We will never forget the dead, because if we do, then we actually kill them a second time. So, in the end, all that’s left when we die from this place are our memories. My memory is of a young hero in my family that gave his life for this country. They fought, they died [so] that all of us could be free today. … We’ve got to remember the cost of war because it’s a great cost to have freedom like we have.”