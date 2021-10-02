Civil War marker honoring life of Landon Boyd moves to new spot in Abingdon

ABINGDON, Va. — Abingdon’s Civil War marker honoring Landon Boyd has a new home.
The historic marker noting the life and times of Boyd has been relocated to outside the Virginia Creeper Trail Welcome Center, said Town Manager Jimmy Morani.
“We’re giving it more visibility. The goal was to give that piece of history more exposure,” said Morani. “That’s one of the reasons the storyboard got moved.”
It previously stood nearby at A Street Park.
Boyd was “one of the more remarkable people from Washington County in the 19th century,” said Walter Jenny, president of the Historical Society of Washington County. “He was one of the most prominent members of the African-American community connected to Abingdon.”
Boyd’s mother was a slave who worked for Virginia Gov. Wyndham Robertson, who served from 1837-1838 in Richmond. Boyd was born Sept. 15, 1838 in Richmond.
“It’s believed by many that he was a son of Wyndham Robertson,” Jenny said.
In Abingdon, Robertson lived at what’s now The Meadows — a former plantation and farm that is now the site of the Abingdon Sports Complex.
During the Civil War, Boyd fought for the Northern Army in Ohio, Jenny said.
Later, in the 1860s, he moved to Richmond and was involved in the Radical Republican movement, he added.
Following the war, he fought for the rights of African Americans.
Boyd was also selected to be on the jury for the treason trial of Confederate President Jefferson Davis, but the case was dismissed and the trial never took place, Jenny said.
In his later years, Boyd became a brick mason and gained local respect for putting down brick sidewalks in town.
“He basically became a laborer after he moved to Abingdon,” Jenny said.
Boyd died Nov. 10, 1899 and is buried at Abingdon’s Sinking Spring Cemetery.
