Civil War marker honoring life of Landon Boyd moves to new spot in Abingdon

ABINGDON, Va. — Abingdon’s Civil War marker honoring Landon Boyd has a new home.

The historic marker noting the life and times of Boyd has been relocated to outside the Virginia Creeper Trail Welcome Center, said Town Manager Jimmy Morani.

“We’re giving it more visibility. The goal was to give that piece of history more exposure,” said Morani. “That’s one of the reasons the storyboard got moved.”

It previously stood nearby at A Street Park.

Boyd was “one of the more remarkable people from Washington County in the 19th century,” said Walter Jenny, president of the Historical Society of Washington County. “He was one of the most prominent members of the African-American community connected to Abingdon.”

Boyd’s mother was a slave who worked for Virginia Gov. Wyndham Robertson, who served from 1837-1838 in Richmond. Boyd was born Sept. 15, 1838 in Richmond.

“It’s believed by many that he was a son of Wyndham Robertson,” Jenny said.

In Abingdon, Robertson lived at what’s now The Meadows — a former plantation and farm that is now the site of the Abingdon Sports Complex.