City sues BVU for purported $6.5M share of OptiNet sale proceeds

BRISTOL, Va. — The city of Bristol Virginia is suing BVU Authority, claiming it is owed $6.5 million from the 2018 sale of BVU’s former OptiNet division.

The civil action was filed Friday in Bristol Virginia Circuit Court by Washington, D.C.-based attorney Adrien C. Pickard of the Blank Rome firm, on behalf of the city.

This is the latest step in a long-simmering disagreement between leaders of the cash-strapped city and its utilities provider over what, if anything, the city is owed since BVU was a division of the city for the first nine years the OptiNet telecommunications division was in operation.

Timeline Feb. 5, 2016 BVU announces plans to sell its OptiNet division for $50 million Feb. 9, 2016 City Council reapproves BVU transition agreement Aug. 2, 2018 BVU closes on transaction Oct. 26, 2018 Then-Mayor Mumpower requests audit of transaction April 17, 2019 Report shows net loss, meaning city to receive no proceeds July 31, 2020 City files lawsuit seeking $6.5 million

BVU Authority completed the $50 million sale on Aug. 2, 2018.

The complaint claims BVU “owes the city millions of dollars in proceeds” from the sale “but has refused to pay a dime.” It claims breach of contract, unjust enrichment and reformation of contract. It seeks a jury trial, $6.5 million in compensatory damages plus other relief and costs.