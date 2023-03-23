The city of Bristol Virginia, the state, the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality and other agencies have negotiated a settlement agreement on the city's landfill.

DEQ announced the proposed agreement in a newsletter issued late Thursday afternoon. It is in response to state Attorney General Jason Miyares filing action earlier this year regarding a series of environmental issues and noncompliance with state by by the city’s landfill.

It was filed in the Richmond Circuit Court where it must still be approved by a judge.

[The] motion is to "enter a judicial consent decree memorializing the terms of a negotiated settlement to resolve issues at the Bristol landfill. The settlement includes injunctive relief and civil penalties for violating the Commonwealth’s environmental laws and regulations at the landfill,” according to information from DEQ.

DEQ also received 32 public comments during an open comment period. Comments generally dealt with impacts of the landfill on quality of life, urging language requiring permanent closure, requests for air, soil, water and high temperature monitoring and creation of a community safety plan.

The agreement includes a series of remediation measures, recommended by an expert panel formed by DEQ, to address odor issues at the landfill.

In addition to DEQ, the decree includes the Virginia Air Pollution Control Board and the Virginia Waste Management Board.

The decree specifies the city is to complete “all actions pursuant to schedules of compliance” included with the filing. It allows the city to petition DEQ for up to $2 million previously set aside to assist with paying for work at the landfill.

The city is to pay $92,000 within 30 days to cover all the expenses of the expert panel.

The city was assessed a civil penalty of almost $378,000 but that was suspended pending Bristol’s “satisfactory completion” of injunctive relief prescribed to address landfill issues.

Plaintiffs in the case – the state agencies – are entitled to collect their costs, including attorneys fees, incurred in enforcing the provisions of the consent decree.

The city also agrees to notify DEQ immediately if there are delays or other reasons they cannot meet the schedule or any noncompliance with the projects described in the agreement.